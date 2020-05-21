These are the 10 stock holdings in billionaire investor Bill Ackman’s market-beating portfolio

source REUTERS/Richard Brian

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Holdings has gained on its 2019 market beat – at the end of March, it had a net gain of 3.3% while the S&P 500 was down 20%.

Ackman considered liquidating the portfolio amid the coronavirus-induced meltdown. Instead, he turned $27 million into $2.6 billion using a credit-hedging strategy.

He reinvested the proceeds into his stock portfolio.

Here are the 10 stock holdings in Ackman’s market-beating portfolio.

Read more on Business Insider.

Bill Ackman has had quite a year. Following an astonishing 58% return in 2019, he continued to handily beat the market in 2020 even as it was roiled by the coronavirus pandemic.

At the end of the first quarter, which includes the months of January through March, Ackman’s Pershing Square Holdings had a net gain of 3.3%, solidly beating the S&P 500’s 20% loss during the same period.

It wasn’t a totally smooth ride for Ackman. He considered liquidating the portfolio, he told investors in a letter, amid the coronavirus-induced market meltdown. Instead, he decided on a large credit-hedging strategy that turned a $27 million investment into $2.6 billion.

Ackman’s hedge – which at its peak amounted to about 40% of the portfolio, he told investors – not only paid off but was well timed. He unwound the hedges by March 23, he said, the very day that the US stock market bottomed.

Read more: A BlackRock money manager overseeing the top healthcare fund of the past 20 years pinpoints 3 growth areas she’s betting on – and one she’s avoiding amid the coronavirus recovery

He then invested the hefty proceeds into his stock holdings, a group of 10 companies that he sees as outstanding.

“We are continuing to look for only the most extraordinary opportunities,” Ackman wrote in an April letter to investors. “If our portfolio companies grow in value and their stock prices increase over the long term as we expect, the long-term returns for PSH will be substantially greater than before as a result of the reinvestment of the proceeds from the hedging transactions.”

Here are the 10 companies that make up Ackman’s stock portfolio, ranked in order from smallest to largest value as of March 31.

Park Hotels and Resorts

caption Honolulu, USA – August 7, 2016: Sun lovers on Waikiki beach at the Hawaiian Hilton on August 7, 2016 in Honolulu, Usa. Waikiki beach is neighborhood of Honolulu, best known for white sand and surfing. source jewhyte/Getty Images

Ticker: PK

Shares held: 677,888

Value (as of 3/31/20): $5.4 million

Source: SEC filing

Blackstone Group

caption The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange source Reuters

Ticker: BX

Shares held: 548,526

Value (as of 3/31/20): $25 million

Source: SEC filing

Howard Hughes Corp.

source Howard Hughes via SEC

Ticker: HHC

Shares held: 12,197,389

Value (as of 3/31/20): $612.2 million

Source: SEC filing

Restaurant Brands International

source Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Ticker: QSR

Shares held: 15,084,304

Value (as of 3/31/20): $604 million

Source: SEC filing

Starbucks

source Starbucks

Ticker: SBUX

Shares held: 10,131,008

Value (as of 3/31/20): $666 million

Source: SEC filing

Chipotle Mexican Grill

caption Empty Chipotle restaurant in financial district in lower Manhattan during outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York source Reuters

Ticker: CMG

Shares held: 1,161,232

Value (as of 3/31/20): $760 million

Source: SEC filing

Agilent

source Courtesy of Agilent Technologies

Ticker: A

Shares held: 12,626,593

Value (as of 3/31/20): $904.3 million

Source: SEC filing

Hilton Worldwide Holdings

source http://www.lvhilton.com/Hotel/gallery

Ticker: HLT

Shares held: 13,789,589

Value (as of 3/31/20): $941 million

Source: SEC filing

Berkshire Hathaway

caption Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett (L) and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger arrive to begin the company’s annual meeting in Omaha May 4, 2013. source REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Ticker: BRK.B

Shares held: 5,453,360

Value (as of 3/31/20): $997 million

Source: SEC filing

Lowe’s

source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Ticker: LOW

Shares held: 12,252,414

Value (as of 3/31/20): $1 billion

Source: SEC filing