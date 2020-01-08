Here are the 8 biggest holdings in Bill Ackman’s flagship hedge fund, which returned a whopping 58% in 2019

caption Bill Ackman, chief executive officer and portfolio manager at Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the SALT conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. May 18, 2017. source Reuters / Richard Brian

Billionaire Bill Ackman’s hedge fund returned 58% in 2019.

The 2019 performance was a fantastic rebound for the fund, which posted negative net returns each year from 2015 to 2018.

Here are the top eight publicly disclosed holdings in Ackman’s hedge fund, according to the most recent SEC filings.

After strong performance throughout the year, Bill Ackman’s activist hedge fund Pershing Square Holdings ended 2019 with a net performance of 58.1%, the company said in its December portfolio update.

Some of the outperformance – the S&P 500 returned 29% in the same time frame – was credited to none other than the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett. In 2019, Ackman bet big on Berkshire Hathaway, run by Buffett; in August, Berkshire Hathaway shares accounted for roughly 11% of the fund’s net asset value, Ackman told investors.

But Ackman had other bets in 2019 that also fueled the outsized returns for the fund.

Those other bets included fast-food companies Starbucks and Chipotle, home-improvement retailer Lowe’s, and hospitality company Hilton Worldwide Holdings. In December, the fund announced it had purchased a stake in life-sciences equipment maker Agilent Technologies.

Here are the top eight publicly disclosed positions in Ackman’s hedge fund, as of September 30, according to SEC filings. The holdings are ranked from lowest to highest value.

8. The Howard Hughes Corp

source Howard Hughes via SEC

Ticker: HHC

Total shares held by Pershing Square: 1,194,793

Investment value at purchase: $155 million

7. Agilent Technologies

source Agilent Technologies

Ticker: A

Total shares held by Pershing Square: 2,916,103

Investment value at purchase: $223 million

6. Starbucks

source Bloomberg/Getty

Ticker: SBUX

Total shares held by Pershing Square: 9,313,890

Investment value at purchase: $823 million

5. Berkshire Hathaway

source Alex Wong / Getty Images

Ticker: BRK.B

Total shares held by Pershing Square: 4,015,594

Investment value at purchase: $835 million

4. Lowe’s

source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Ticker: LOW

Total shares held by Pershing Square: 8,613,212

Investment value at purchase: $947 million

3. Hilton Worldwide Holdings

source Scott Olson/Getty

Ticker: HLT

Total shares held by Pershing Square: 10,556,805

Investment value at purchase: $982 million

2. Restaurant Brands International

Ticker: QSR

Total shares held by Pershing Square: 15,084,304

Investment value at purchase: $1 billion

1. Chipotle Mexican Grill

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Ticker: CMG

Total shares held by Pershing Square: 1,724,310

Investment value at purchase: $1.4 billion

