Bill Belichick cursed out Vikings star Adam Thielen after Thielen challenged him over a ‘cheap’ play

source Fox/NFL

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen had a heated exchange on Sunday.

After the Vikings got a first down on a 4th-and-inches run, Belichick challenged the ruling while Patriots cornerback Patrick Chung went to the ground with an injury. Thielen called the play “bull-crap.”

Belichick could be seen telling Thielen to “shut the f— up.”

After the game, Thielen called the play “cheap” and the timing “interesting,” but said his emotions got the best of him.

The exchange came in the third quarter when officials ruled Vikings running back Latavius Murray had gotten a first down after a 4th-and-inches play. It was a close call, however, and before officials could line up the ball for the Vikings to snap it, Patriots cornerback Patrick Chung went down to the ground with an apparent injury.

While Chung was down, Belichick threw his challenge flag, prompting a response from Thielen.

According to ESPN, Thielen could be heard telling Belichick, “That’s bull-crap!” Belichick responded, “Shut the f— up!” and officials eventually separated the two.

After the game, Thielen said he thought the play was “cheap,” calling the timing of Chung’s injury “interesting.”

“I just thought the play was cheap,” Thielen said. “I wasn’t directing it toward him. I just thought the play was cheap, but like I said, I let the emotions get the best of me because it’s a smart football play if you are in that situation. Why not? It’s not cheating because there’s no rule against it from a guy going down. I don’t know if he was hurt or not. He might have been hurt. That’s fine. It is what it is. But like I said, just interesting timing for a guy to go down when it’s a close play.”

Belichick was asked after the game if he and Thielen were exchanging holiday greetings and he said, “Pretty much.”

The Vikings got the first down but were unable to muster up the offense to beat the Patriots, who moved to 9-3 on the season.