A photo of a weary-looking Bill Belichick is being compared to a Renaissance painting of Jesus, and the similarity is jarring

A Twitter user spotted a striking resemblance between a recent photo of Bill Belichick and a Renaissance painting of Jesus Christ.

Associated Press photographer Matt York took the photo during the recent NFL owners meetings, and it shows Belichick looking weary as reporters interview him.

The framing, colors, and the look on Belichick’s face are similar to Lucas Cranach the Elder’s painting, “Christ and the adulteress.”

Twitter user Egmont Contreras spotted the photo of Belichick and noticed the similarity to Lucas Cranach the Elder’s painting, “Christ and the adulteress.”

Contreras was drawn to the weary look on Belichick’s face and how it was the same as the look Jesus had in the painting. But even beyond that, Contreras notes that the framing and colors are also similar. Even the angle of the wall behind each appears to be the same.

The painting depicts the scene from the Gospel of John in which scribes bring a woman accused of adultery to Jesus and ask if she should be stoned. According to the Bible, Jesus says to the men, “He that is without sin among you, let him cast the first stone at her,” to which the scribes react by leaving without throwing a single stone.

Nobody is comparing Belichick to Jesus, but it seems safe to assume that the Patriots coach would like it if reporters would do the same without asking a single question.