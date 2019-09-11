Bill Belichick ended his press conference after 4 minutes of being peppered with questions about Antonio Brown

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick ended his press conference after just four minutes after receiving several questions about a lawsuit that accused Patriots receiver of Antonio Brown of rape. Brown has denied the accusations.

Belichick said the team was taking the lawsuit “very seriously” but had nothing to add.

Belichick confirmed Brown would practice with the team on Wednesday, but said: “we’re taking it one day at a time” over questions about Brown’s future with the team.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick held a terse press conference on Wednesday in which he was peppered with questions about wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown, who signed with the Patriots after he was released from the Oakland Raiders following a tumultuous six-month stint, was accused of rape in a lawsuit filed in the Southern District of Florida.

The accuser, Britney Taylor, a Florida-based fitness trainer, alleged in the lawsuit that in three separate incidents, Brown exposed himself and kissed her without her consent, masturbated and ejaculated on her back, and later held her down and raped her.

In a statement from his attorney, Brown denied “each and every allegation in the lawsuit” and characterized the claims as a “money grab.”

On Wednesday, Belichick opened his press conference by speaking about the Patriots’ Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins, then saying the team would not be adding anything to the statements released by Brown’s attorney. He said the Patriots are taking the accusation “very seriously.”

Belichick then shot down several questions about Brown. While Belichick confirmed Brown would practice with the team on Wednesday, he did not answer whether the team was expecting Brown to play in Week 2, saying, “We’re taking it one day at a time.”

Belichick several times deflected questions about Brown, saying the team had nothing to add about the case and that they were focused on preparing for the Dolphins.

After four minutes, Belichick asked reporters if they had any questions about the Dolphins, then ended the press conference.

A portion of the press conference can be seen below: