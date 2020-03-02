Bill Belichick skipped out on the NFL combine to scout a little-known player from Middle Tennessee State who was not invited

caption While most of the NFL world met in Indianapolis to watch the NFL combine, Bill Belichick was busy scouting out a player that didn’t get an invite. source Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The football world gathered in Indianapolis last weekend for the NFL Combine, with future pro players from across the country showing off their raw strength, speed, and movement with hopes of raising their profile ahead of the draft in April.

Meanwhile, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was on a scouting mission of his own, traveling south to watch little-known prospect out of Middle Tennessee State Tyshun Render work out in the pouring rain.

The mastermind behind 6 Patriots Super Bowls was on campus yesterday to watch Tyshun Render workout as he prepares for his professional career.#BlueRaiders | #MT | #EATT | #MiddleMade pic.twitter.com/EJrZatS1eI — Middle Tennessee FB (@MT_FB) February 25, 2020

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the workout came together quickly, thanks to a connection Belichick had with MTSU quarterbacks coach Tony Franklin. After expressing his interest, Belichick made the trip out to Murfreesboro, Tennessee and watched as Render went through drills and broke down film.

“We didn’t make a big deal out of it, didn’t promote it, didn’t tell other players he was coming. I didn’t want it to turn into a circus, everyone coming out to see Coach Belichick. So it was kind of under the radar a little bit,” MTSU head coach Rick Stockstill told ESPN. “He was very gracious, talking to us, and with how he treated Tyshun, how he asked him questions, how he communicated with him.”

Stockstill said that Belichick’s commitment to doing the work, despite all of the success he’s already had, made a real impression on him.

“When you think about, here’s arguably the best football coach ever in the NFL, and he’s on our campus, working out one of our players in the cold, pouring-down rain,” Stockstill said. “It was a great experience just being able to shake his hand, talk to him a little bit, and watch how he evaluates players, and what he puts them through from a drill standpoint, and how he asked him questions watching film. It was a good learning experience for all of us.”

While Render didn’t get an invite to the NFL Combine, it wouldn’t be surprising if Belichick’s interest in the young edge rusher draws the eyes of a few more scouts in his direction.

The Patriots still have plenty to figure out this offseason, first and foremost being Tom Brady’s future as the team’s quarterback. But as the most prepared man in the NFL, Belichick will leave no stone unturned – if there’s a prospect out there that he believes can help him win football games, he’s going to find him.

