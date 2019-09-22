Bill Belichick appeared to stare down a reporter after being asked about the Patriots releasing Antonio Brown

caption Bill Belichick stares during an interview with CBS. source via CBS

Bill Belichick shut down a question about the New England Patriots releasing Antonio Brown during a pregame interview, saying the team was focused on football.

Belichick then appeared to stare down the reporter when the interview ended, though it’s unclear if that was his intention.

Several in the NFL world criticized Belichick for his response to the question.

Bill Belichick didn’t seem to appreciate a question about Antonio Brown from CBS’s Dana Jacobson on Sunday.

During a pregame interview, Jacobson told Belichick she’d be “remiss” if she didn’t ask what the “final straw” was for the Patriots releasing Antonio Brown.

Belichick said, “We’re focused on the Jets today.” He then appeared to stare at Jacobson before walking away. It’s unclear if Belichick was frustrated by the question or waiting to see if there was a follow-up question.

Watch the moment below:

The Patriots released Brown on Friday amid allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct. On Friday, it was reported that Brown and a group of friends appeared to threaten and intimidate the woman behind the account of sexual misconduct over text messages.

Belichick shut down reporters several times and gave quick press conferences when asked about Brown.

Some in the NFL world criticized Belichick for his response.

