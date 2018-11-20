Unearthed footage shows Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky briefly holding hands after he met her family at the White House in 1996

caption Unearthed footage from A&E shows Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton briefly holding hands. source A&E

Footage unearthed by A&E for their new docuseries, “The Clinton Affair,” shows former White House intern Monica Lewinsky bringing her family to meet President Bill Clinton in the Oval Office in June 1996.

After posing for a picture with the president, her family walks out of the room, and Lewinsky and Clinton are seen briefly holding hands.

By that point, they were more than six months into their affair, which nearly brought Clinton’s presidency to an end.

Months before the Monica Lewinsky scandal broke, signs of her close relationship with President Bill Clinton were caught on camera.

Footage unearthed by A&E for their new docuseries, “The Clinton Affair,” shows an intimate moment between Clinton and the White House intern when she gave her father, stepmother, and brother a tour of the White House in June 1996.

After posing for pictures with Lewinsky and her family, the two are seen briefly holding hands as she leaves the office, close to where her numerous sexual encounters with the president took place. By that point, they were more than six months into their sexual relationship.

Monica Lewinsky’s parents speak out in a rare interview, detailing how things unfolded between the former White House intern and former President Bill Clinton. pic.twitter.com/p385BVIaKE — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 20, 2018

caption From left to right: Lewinsky’s stepmother Barbara, father Bernard, Clinton, brother Michael, and Lewinsky. source A&E

caption Both Lewinsky’s father, Bernard (left), and stepmother Barbara (right), said something felt off about the meeting. source A&E

Both Lewinsky’s father and stepmother said the meeting felt off to them.

“When we walked in, he was friendly, very familiar with us, and that felt somewhat strange,” her father Bernard told A&E. “But we accepted it. You know, we were so proud to be there and to see the Oval Office. Not everybody gets to do that.”

“When [Clinton] was positioning us for the photo shoot it seemed a little bit odd, a little bit odd,” Lewinsky’s stepmother, Barbara, added.