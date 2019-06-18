Bill Cosby is spending his time in prison lecturing other inmates on parenting and how to be positive role models

Bill Cosby is spending his time in prison lecturing around 200 other inmates at a time on parenting and how to stay out of trouble once they parole.

Cosby started his three-to-10-year prison sentence in September, four months after he was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004.

Cosby’s lectures, first reported on by TMZ and confirmed to INSIDER by his publicist and crisis manager Andrew Wyatt, started around three months ago at Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution – Phoenix, in Collegeville. Since then, his lectures have garnered crowds of around 200 inmates, according to Wyatt.

The lectures center on topics such as overcoming fear when they leave jail, acting as positive role models, and tips on how to be better parents. The erstwhile Pudding Pop spokesperson is working through the prison’s Man Up group – which helps upcoming parolees prepare for life outside prison – to conduct the lectures. They take place in a part of the prison specifically for veterans, where Cosby lives, according to Wyatt.

“A lot of the men are about to be paroled and they are fearful about going back into their communities,” Wyatt told INSIDER. “He is telling them ‘you were not fearful when you picked up a gun, you were not fearful when you robbed someone of their possessions, and you were not fearful when selling drugs… so let’s remove that fear… and talk about the advantages you now have to be better fathers.’ “

Wyatt told INSIDER that, in addition to lecturing other inmates, Cosby spends his time exercising – with 300 leg lifts, 300 crunches, and 300 bicycle exercises each day. He is “channeling great political prisoners from Gandhi to Martin Luther King Jr. to Nelson Mandela,” Wyatt added.

“This place might have a physical Bill Cosby but they don’t have the mental Bill Cosby,” Wyatt said. “As long as they can’t control your mind you can survive anything in life.”