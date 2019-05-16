‘I’ve known Trump’s a bully for a long time’: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio focused on his history battling Trump as he announced a run for president

caption Bill de Blasio released a campaign video on Thursday. source YouTube/Bill de Blasio

Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City, has announced his run for the Democratic presidential nomination.

A video released on Thursday references his history with President Donald Trump, who he describes as a “bully” and said: “I’ve beaten him before and I will do it again.”

He also focused on the idea of “working people first” and outlined progressive policies he introduced in New York.

He is the 23rd Democrat to enter the race.

De Blasio centered his video on the theme of “working people first,” outlining NYC’s increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour, the introduction of paid sick leave, and his belief that healthcare is “a human right.”

De Blasio has been meeting with voters in Iowa and New Hampshire, and is now the 23rd person to declare as a Democratic candidate.