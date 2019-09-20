Bill de Blasio drops out of 2020 race, after languishing for months behind Democratic rivals

Bill de Blasio has dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential elections.

His Friday announcement comes after months of lagging behind his party rivals.

President Donald Trump celebrated de Blasio’s departure from the race, tweeting: “NYC is devastated, he’s coming home!”

A poll this week found that 0% of New Yorkers would vote from him.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has ended his attempt to become the next US President after poor support for his campaign.

“I have reached the point where I feel I have contributed all I can to this Democratic primary,” he wrote in a Friday op-ed for NBC News.

The latest of Insider’s surveys of the 2020 Democratic primary found that despite 51% of respondents having heard of de Blasio, only 10% would be satisfied with him as the nominee and 44% would be actively dissatisfied.

Earlier this week a poll by Siena College found that de Blasio has the support of 0% of voters from New York City.

President Donald Trump, a longtime critic of de Blasio, celebrated de Blasio’s departure from the race in a Friday morning tweet. “NYC is devastated, he’s coming home!” he wrote.

Oh no, really big political news, perhaps the biggest story in years! Part time Mayor of New York City, @BilldeBlasio, who was polling at a solid ZERO but had tremendous room for growth, has shocking dropped out of the Presidential race. NYC is devastated, he’s coming home! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2019

De Blasio on Friday pledged to work harder for New Yorkers.

“I saw America in full – not as it appears on Twitter and cable news, where we’re constantly shown a country hamstrung by our differences and unable to tackle the problems we face,” he said. “We have more in common than we realize – and more and more of us across the country are overcoming our divisions and standing up for working people.”

He said that he will now “redouble my efforts to improve the quality of life of everyday New Yorkers” by continuing his policies for paid personal time off, universal health care, and a Green New Deal for the city.

According to the New York Post, he logged a total of seven hours of work at City Hall in May, the month he announced his bid for the 2020 presidency.

Watch his announcement on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”: