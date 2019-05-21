Bill De Blasio said he loves ska music, and the internet is having a field day

caption Bill De Blasio discussing his favorite music on “New Day” source Screenshot via CNN/”New Day”

New York City mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Bill De Blasio revealed in a Tuesday morning CNN appearance that he’s a fan of ska music.

Internet commentators had a field day making fun of the mayor’s perceived efforts to seem cool and relatable.

De Blasio is historically unpopular both among his own constituents and the broader Democratic primary electorate, and his campaign has been mocked at every turn.

In response to questioning from “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota, De Blasio said his favorite band is “The Clash,” but he also enjoys the reggae stylings of Bob Marley and Peter Tosh, as well as “ska” music.

“I love ska,” he said.

The mayor, who is the 23rd Democratic candidate to declare a 2020 presidential campaign, is historically unpopular both among his own constituents and the broader Democratic primary electorate, holding consistent net negative favorability among both.

When De Blasio officially announced his campaign on May 16, he was mercilessly mocked on social media. He was also protested by his own constituents outside the “Good Morning America” studio in New York where he made his first official media appearance as a candidate.

Does @BilldeBlasio, a ska and Simpsons fan, own this shirt? The public has the right to know. pic.twitter.com/maYnEcJC6A — Jillian Jorgensen (@Jill_Jorgensen) May 21, 2019

Robert Caro's 917-page opus on Bill de Blasio's reshaping of the very essence of metropolitan power will just be "I love ska" written over and over and over The acknowledgement page about Ina will still be heartfelt and moving — Max Abelson (@maxabelson) May 21, 2019

So, I'm just putting this out there. What if instead of running for president, we just convince Bill De Blasio to bring back and run the Ska is Dead tour? — Andy Hannon (@AndyHannon) May 21, 2019

Bill “I have checkerboard Vans in my closet” De Blasio pandering to the clearly valuable ska vote. https://t.co/zMAHz5zHYp — Bryan Vehonsky (@Bryan_Vehonsky) May 21, 2019

