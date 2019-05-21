Bill De Blasio said he loves ska music, and the internet is having a field day

By
Grace Panetta, Business Insider US
-
Bill De Blasio discussing his favorite music on

caption
Bill De Blasio discussing his favorite music on “New Day”
source
Screenshot via CNN/”New Day”

  • New York City mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Bill De Blasio revealed in a Tuesday morning CNN appearance that he’s a fan of ska music.
  • Internet commentators had a field day making fun of the mayor’s perceived efforts to seem cool and relatable.
  • De Blasio is historically unpopular both among his own constituents and the broader Democratic primary electorate, and his campaign has been mocked at every turn.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

New York City Mmyor and Democratic presidential candidate Bill De Blasio revealed in a Tuesday morning CNN appearance that he’s a fan of ska music – and internet commentators had a field day making fun of the mayor’s perceived efforts to seem cool and relatable.

In response to questioning from “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota, De Blasio said his favorite band is “The Clash,” but he also enjoys the reggae stylings of Bob Marley and Peter Tosh, as well as “ska” music.

“I love ska,” he said.

The mayor, who is the 23rd Democratic candidate to declare a 2020 presidential campaign, is historically unpopular both among his own constituents and the broader Democratic primary electorate, holding consistent net negative favorability among both.

When De Blasio officially announced his campaign on May 16, he was mercilessly mocked on social media. He was also protested by his own constituents outside the “Good Morning America” studio in New York where he made his first official media appearance as a candidate.

Read more:

Bill de Blasio’s initial poll numbers for the Democratic presidential primary are alarmingly bad

Bill de Blasio’s presidential campaign announcement was met with intense anger and mockery over New York’s failing public transit system

Bill de Blasio is running for president in 2020 – and all signs point to his campaign being a disaster in the making

Bill de Blasio’s run for president couldn’t have happened without Anthony Weiner’s implosion