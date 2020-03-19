Bill Gates says countries can reopen in 6-10 weeks if they do a good job on coronavirus lockdowns

Bill Gates held a Reddit Q&A on Wednesday about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Gates’ philanthropic organisation, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has long specialized in infectious diseases.

Gates was asked how long lockdown measures might go on for, and the billionaire answered if done right, they could last for six to ten weeks.

Microsoft billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates has long warned that a pandemic could be on the way and called the novel coronavirus a “once-in-a-century pathogen.” In a Reddit Q&A on Wednesday, he said that with effective safeguards, lockdowns could be over in as little as six weeks.

During the Q&A on Wednesday, he was asked how long the coronavirus crisis will go on.

“This will vary a lot by country,” he wrote. “China is seeing very few cases now because their testing and ‘shut down’ was very effective. If a country does a good job with testing and ‘shut down’ then within 6-10 weeks they should see very few cases and be able to open back up.”

On Thursday China announced that for the first time since the beginning of the outbreak, it had reported no new domestic cases.

One worry about prolonged and strict lockdowns is that countries will see a second wave of infections once people are free to leave their homes and travel.

Gates said China has not seen much resurgence of the virus. “They [China] did their ‘shut down’ and were able to reduce the number of cases. They are testing widely so they see rebounds immediately and so far there have not been a lot. They avoided widespread infection,” he said.

The caveat of course is that countries need to enforce effective lockdown measures.

Wuhan, the Chinese city where the disease originated, is emerging from two months of lockdown. Italy is under total lockdown, and the UK has encouraged people to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travel and socializing. In the US San Francisco has brought in a “shelter in place” order in place til April 7, meaning citizens have to stay at home unless venturing out for essential travel, like buying food.

Gates said on Reddit that testing for the virus in the US is “not organized yet.”

“In the next few weeks I hope the Government fixes this by having a website you can go to to find out about home testing and kiosks. Things are a bit confused on this right now,” he said.

Gates’ foundation has pledged $100 million to fund the fight against the virus, including sending out at-home coronavirus testing kits.