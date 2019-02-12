Inside the daily routine of billionaire Bill Gates, who loves cheeseburgers, tours missile silos, and washes the dishes every night

caption He’s a busy guy. source Scott Olson/Getty Images

Bill Gates is one of the wealthiest men on the planet.

The Microsoft founder has thrown himself into charitable work in recent years. Gates and his wife Melinda run the philanthropic Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

On Tuesday, the Gates Foundation released its 2019 annual letter, in which Gates and Melinda shared what they considered to be the nine biggest surprises of the past year.

While running his foundation, Gates tends to have a pretty normal day: He exercises, catches up on the news, works out, and spends time with his family.

Bill Gates is worth $96.5 billion, making him the wealthiest person on planet Earth, according to Forbes.

What does one of the richest men in the world get up to all day?

Since stepping down from the helm of Microsoft in 2006, Gates has thrown himself into the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which donates money to research and charitable organizations.

His daily routine is often quite busy and varied, as he travels the world and launches new initiatives.

Here’s a look inside the daily schedule of Bill Gates, the wealthiest man in the world:

Gates claims to enjoy the chocolate cereal Cocoa Puffs, but his wife Melinda told Betsy Layne High School students that he usually skips breakfast.

If he’s not traveling, Gates starts the day in this staggering Medina, Washington property. The mansion was estimated to be worth $124 million as of 2016.

Back in 2008, Gates was known to work out on the treadmill after waking up, while “watching DVDs from the Teaching Company’s ‘Great Courses’ series,” according to the New York Times.

He also loves to play tennis.

Gates checks the headlines every morning. He typically reads The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Economist.

According to The Telegraph, his schedule is broken up into five-minute intervals — Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk does the same. Every moment is carefully planned.

It’s a jam-packed routine, but the billionaire keeps track of his plans and ideas by jotting down notes.

When it comes to lunch, Gates has one favorite meal in particular. In a Reddit AMA, the billionaire responded “Cheeseburger, Cheeseburger, Cheeseburger” to a question about his favorite sandwich.

Gates is a famously voracious reader, and always sets some time aside to hit the books. He also recommends a ton of titles on his personal website.

Gates can kick back and read in his enormous library.

The domed room features numerous rare books, including Leonardo da Vinci’s famed “Codex Leicester.”

When he’s not working or reading, Gates spends time with his three kids.

He especially enjoys touring unusual locations like electric plants and missile silos with his son. “He likes learning along with me,” Gates told Quartz.

While spending time with his family is Gates’ favorite past time, he also enjoys playing bridge on the weekends.

So how does the richest man in the world unwind at the end of the day?

By doing chores, apparently.

In 2014, Gates told Reddit that he washes the dishes every night, adding that “other people volunteer but I like the way I do it.”

And, when it comes time for bed, Gates makes sure that he turns in early enough to snag seven hours of shut eye.

