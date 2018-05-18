Bill Gates said that Trump speaks in the third-person in leaked video from a Gates Foundation meeting

source Getty/Getty

Leaked footage from a Gates Foundation question-and-answer sessions shows Bill Gates slamming President Trump.

The billionaire Microsoft founder said that Trump referred to himself in the third-person as “Trump.”

He also said that Trump mentioned his daughter’s looks.

Trump apparently confused HPV, a mostly mild virus, and HIV, which leads to AIDS if untreated, during two separate meetings with Gates.

What do billionaires and industry leaders say about President Trump when they’re behind closed doors?

One billionaire and philanthropist, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, doesn’t have a very positive impression of the president.

He consistently criticized and mocked the president in footage of an internal Gates Foundation meeting with staff obtained by MSNBC.

He said that Trump asked about the difference between HPV and HIV in two separate meetings with the president. (HPV is a very common sexually transmitted disease that causes no symptoms in many people. HIV is a virus that can lead to the onset of AIDS, a condition that is often deadly if left untreated.)

He also said that Trump made a remark about his daughter’s appearance, which Melinda Gates didn’t appreciate.

But perhaps the most surprising thing revealed during the short clip is that Trump refers to himself in the third-person, at least according to Gates.

“When I walked in, his first sentence kind of threw me off. He said, ‘Trump hears that you don’t like what Trump is doing.” And I thought ‘wow, you’re Trump!'” Gates said in the leaked video.

“I didn’t know if the third-party form is what was expected … ‘Gates says …. that Gates knows that you’re not doing things right,'” he continued.

Gates has met with Trump twice since he’s been elected, but declined a role as White House science adviser, saying it was “not a good use of my time.”

Gates isn’t the only businessman who has been shown slamming Trump in leaked audio or video. Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie called Trumps presidency “disastrous” in a leaked tape of an NFL owners meeting.