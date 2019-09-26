Bill Gates said there was more health equality in 1800, but only because most people died before age 35

caption Bill Gates at Goalkeepers 2019 in New York on September 25, 2019. source Mike Lawrence/Getty Images for Gates Archive

Bill Gates loves a good chart.

On Wednesday, he pointed to one that shows how life expectancy rates have been steadily rising around the world as sanitation improves, people get more vaccines (and better health care overall), and they have enough to eat.

But gains in life expectancy haven’t been evenly felt across the globe, and “that’s just unfair,” Gates said.

He’s got a plan to help close the gap, and it relies on studying what works.

Bill Gates is famous for his optimism.

He consistently applauds how people around the world are increasingly getting nourishment, better toilet access, life-saving vaccines, and schooling. This all means that people can survive far longer than they used to.

During the Gates Foundation’s annual Goalkeepers event on Wednesday, which this year focused on examining inequality, Gates added a caveat to his starry-eyed worldview. It’s a critical piece of data that he said demonstrates why “equality is super important, but by itself, it’s not enough.”

“As you can see, life is not very long,” Gates said, standing in front of a chart showing life expectancy in 1800 around the world. The numbers ranged from 26 years in Africa to 35 in the Americas.

“People were pretty much equal, and we don’t want to go back to that equality because most of the people in the room here would be dead,” he said, to laughter from the crowd.

Since then, life expectancy has generally been on an upward climb. Particularly in the past century, life expectancy has really taken off.

“In the last hundred years, there’s been a massive improvement in life expectancy on every continent,” Gates said. “You can see a little wiggle there in the line for Africa, which shows that when the HIV crisis hit, life expectancy actually went down for a period until we learned how to do a better job both preventing it and treating it.”

caption Bill Gates speaks about how life expectancy has not increased equally for everyone at Goalkeepers 2019 in New York on September 25, 2019. source Mike Lawrence/Getty Images for Gates Archive

As sanitation improves, people get more vaccines (and better health care overall) and are fed enough. People now are living, generally, about twice as long as their ancestors born at the dawn of the 19th century, the same year John Adams became the first US President to live at the White House.

There is a 16-year gap between life expectancy in Africa and in Europe

Not everyone has benefited equally from improvements in health and welfare. Some of the highest life expectancies are now found in Europe, while the lowest life expectancies are found in Africa, where a child born today can expect to live until around the age of 63.

Gates says he has some ideas for how to “close that gap.”

“Even though health and education are getting better in almost every country, the gap between the best off and the worst off is very large,” he said. ” That’s our job, to drive equality. So we have to understand this gap and why the progress in closing it is a lot slower than we’d like.”

One way to do this, Gates suggested, is to drill down to the county level and study which places are succeeding within countries and continents.

Gates wants to try ‘taking best practices from one part of a country to another’

Gates gave the example of “taking best practices from one part of a country to another,” in India. In the city of Vellore, nearly all kids (98%) live until their 5th birthday. That’s similar to “what you would see in a rich country,” according to Gates.

This isn’t the only district in India with such good outcomes, but kids born and raised in some other parts of the country are not as lucky.

“Being born in a particular location shouldn’t be the thing that determines how long you live,” Gates said.

The challenge now is learning what kinds of successful policies, tools, and systems might be replicated from place to place, so that more children can have a fair chance at long life.

Gates mentioned top-notch teacher trainings and health clinic outposts stocked with vaccines, medicines, and health workers trained in basic care as ideas that have worked in certain spots across both Asia and Africa.

One basic health post program in Ethiopia that started in 2003 stocked rural communities with centers for family planning, maternal and child health care, antibiotics, bed nets, and malaria drugs. The centers are operating largely without doctors or nurses. Since 2005, the country has slashed its under-5 mortality rate by 28%, according to the World Health Organization.

caption Amina Hussein’s malnourished baby girl Safiya Amano is assessed by a health extension worker at the Halo Health Post in Ogolcho in Ethiopia’s drought-affected Oromia region on January 31, 2016. source Colin Cosier/AFP/Getty Images

In practice, it isn’t always easy to implement or swap in new programs as it may seem when just looking at dots and lines on a big screen at a conference.

As Gates Foundation CEO Sue Desmond-Hellmann previously told Business Insider, “Sometimes, the best thing the Gates Foundation can do is enable others to share best practices and learn from each other.”