Hondas, Toyotas, and a Morris Minor: These are the surprisingly modest car choices of the world’s top tech billionaires

Up until 2013, Jeff Bezos was still seen driving a Honda Accord.

Some of the world’s richest people in tech have a fairly modest taste when it comes to cars.

Find out what Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk are driving.

Some of the world’s most successful tech moguls have a fairly modest taste when it comes to picking cars to drive.

In fact, the world’s richest man, the CEO and founder of Amazon – Jeff Bezos – was seen driving a Honda Accord as recently as 2013.

With this in mind, we decided to find out what the vehicle of choice is for some of the other big names in tech. Scroll on to find out what the tech titans are driving:

Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg is worth more than $75 billion which makes him the fifth richest person in the world.

Despite this, Zuckerberg has far from extravagant tastes when it comes to cars, clothes, and travel.

He’s been seen in a black Acura TSX, a Volkswagen hatchback, and a Honda Fit, all of which are valued at or under $30,000.

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos and a 1996 Honda Accord.

Bezos, Amazon’s founder and CEO, is currently the richest person in the world yet he doesn’t seem to be too fussed about splashing out on expensive cars.

According to the book “The Everything Store,” Bezos was still driving a Honda Accord as recently as 2013. That said, Bezos does own a $65 million Gulfstream G650ER private jet.

Elon Musk

Tesla Model S.

As CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk’s choice of wheels won’t be a huge surprise.

In a recent tweet, Musk revealed that he does have favorites and mostly drives the Tesla Model S Performance, which costs around $90,000 and was recently awarded the best car among a selection of “cars of the year.”

He also said he occasionally drives Tesla’s Model 3 Performance and Model X when he’s with his kids.

I mostly drive Model S Performance with dev version of FSD computer. Our new Raven powertain & adaptive damping suspension is great! Next is Model 3P & then X if driving with my kids. Acceleration is fun on tap! — E (@elonmusk) July 18, 2019

In addition to driving Teslas, Musk also drives and owns a Ford Model T and a Jaguar E-Type Series 1 Roadster.

But perhaps his most impressive car is the 1976 Lotus Esprit submarine car, which was used in the 1977 James Bond movie film, “The Spy Who Loved Me,” which he bought at auction in London for $997,000.

Bill Gates

Bill Gates and a 1988 Porsche 959.

Gates is reportedly an avid luxury-car collector. He told Ellen DeGeneres in a recent interview that his biggest splurge after founding Microsoft was buying a Porsche 911 supercar, which he later sold. In 2012, one of its new owners sold it at auction for $80,000.

Experts say one of the best cars in his collection today is his Porsche 959 sports car.

Michael Dell

Hummer H2.

Michael Dell is known for having a lavish real estate portfolio, with properties in Austin, Hawaii, and the Caribbean. He also has his fair share of luxury cars. These have included, a 2004 Porsche Boxter, a Porsche Carrera GT, and a Hummer H2.

Larry Ellison

Audi R8.

Ellison is the founder and CEO of Oracle and is known for his extravagant spending habits. He collects real estate, cars, airplanes, and yachts.

When it comes to cars, this has included an Audi R8, McLaren F1, Lexus LFA, and the Lexus LS 600h L, according to the LA Times.

He’s also known for giving his friends expensive gifts including an Acura NSX, which costs more than $100,000.

Jack Ma

Jack is the founder and chairman of Alibaba Group, China’s biggest e-commerce company, and one of the richest people in the world.

But you wouldn’t be able to tell it from his choice of car. Ma reportedly drives a Roewe RX5 SUV, which costs from $15,000.

Travis Kalanick

BMW M3 Evolution Convertible.

As the former CEO of Uber, Kalanick should be spending his money on anything but cars.

But Kalanick admitted in 2016 that he does own a 1999 BMW M3 convertible but said that the alternator is broken and his driver’s license is expired.

Larry Page and Sergey Brin

Toyota Prius.

Larry Page and Sergey Brin are currently the 10th and 11th richest people in the world, which means that personal jets and yachts aren’t much of a stretch for them.

However, the Google duo are more conservative when it comes to their car choices and have both owned Toyota Prius’.

Richard Branson

1968 Morris Minor.

Self-made billionaire businessman Richard Branson is the man behind Virgin Group and is worth an estimated $4 billion.

While Branson spends some of his time jetting around on his private plane, he also drives a Range Rover, which is gifted to him each year by the brand. In a recent interview, Branson said that his first car was a 1968 Morris Minor.