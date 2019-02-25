Bill Gates listed his favorite TV shows including Netflix’s ‘Black Mirror’ and ‘Narcos,’ which he watches by himself

source John Moore/Getty Images

Bill Gates revealed some of his favorite TV and streaming shows on Monday.

They include Netflix’s “Black Mirror” and “Narcos,” and Showtime’s “Billions.”

Bill Gates revealed his eclectic TV tastes on Monday, and they run a little more violent than those of the rest of his family.

The business mogul, philanthropist, and Microsoft founder took part in a Reddit ask-me-anything (AMA) session on Monday, and commented on his favorite TV shows. Gates said that he watches HBO’s “Silicon Valley,” NBC’s “This Is Us,” and ABC’s “A Million Little Things” with his wife, Melinda.

He said he watches FX’s “The Americans,” which wrapped up with its sixth and final season last year, with his son because it’s “too violent” for Melinda, and he watches Netflix’s “Narcos” by himself.

He added Showtime’s “Billions,” Fox’s “Lie to Me” (which is streaming on Hulu), NBC’s “Friday Night Lights,” and Netflix’s “American Vandal” and “Black Mirror” as more of his favorites.

He seems to enjoy satires about technology, as he listed both “Silicon Valley” and “Black Mirror.”

“There are so many good shows,” Gates said. “People tell me about them but I can’t watch them all!”