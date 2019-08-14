Bill Gates reportedly met with Jeffrey Epstein to ‘discuss philanthropy’ after the disgraced financier went to jail for sex crimes

caption Bill Gates speaks ahead of former U.S. President Barack Obama at the Gates Foundation Inaugural Goalkeepers event on September 20, 2017 in New York City. source Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Bill Gates met with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein to discuss philanthropy, according to a new report from CNBC.

The meeting reportedly occurred several years after Epstein was jailed as a sex offender.

A spokesperson for Gates told CNBC in a statement that, “Epstein never provided tax, estate or services of any kind to Bill Gates.”

Bill Gates is the latest high-profile figure to be linked to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

According to a new report from CNBC published Wednesday, the Microsoft cofounder met Epstein to “discuss ways to increase philanthropic spending” several years after Epstein was jailed over charges relating to underage prostitution.

The meeting reportedly took place in New York in 2013, and is further evidence of how Epstein was able to make connections in elite society – even after he became a convicted sex offender.

Flight logs also show that Gates and Epstein flew from New York to Palm Beach, Florida in March 2013, with no other passengers on the plane; CNBC reports that this flight took place after the pair met, and was so Gates could go see his family.

In 2013, Gates was still the chairman of Microsoft, though he had stepped down as CEO in 2000.

In a statement, Gates spokesperson Bridgitt Arnold told Business Insider: “Although Epstein pursued Bill Gates aggressively, any account of a business partnership or personal relationship between the two is categorically false.”

A spokesperson previously CNBC in a statement: “Epstein never provided tax, estate or services of any kind to Bill Gates.”

CNBC also reports that Epstein told people he was an “informal advisor” to Gates, though Epstein is reported to have played up his connections to appear important.

Epstein died earlier this month in what authorities are saying was an apparent suicide, after he was arrested on sex-tracking charges.