Bill Gates says US efforts to test for coronavirus are ‘not organized’

caption Bill Gates. source fotopress/Getty Images

The Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates hosted a Reddit Q&A on Wednesday about the coronavirus crisis.

Answering a question about the frequency of testing in Seattle, Gates said testing in the US as a whole was “not organized yet.”

He said he hoped the government would set up a website to direct people to kiosks and where they could get home testing.

Gates was responding to a question from a Seattle resident who said it seemed as if testing had not increased.

“The testing in the US is not organized yet,” Gates, who lives near Seattle, said. “In the next few weeks I hope the Government fixes this by having a website you can go to to find out about home testing and kiosks.”

Per capita the US lagged behind other countries on how many people it’s testing for the coronavirus, which can be ascribed partially to the fact that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tried to develop its own coronavirus test that turned out to be faulty.

“Things are a bit confused on this right now,” Gates added, saying the University of Washington in Seattle was “providing thousands of tests per day but no one is connected to a national tracking system.” His own philanthropic organization, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has funded the distribution of at-home coronavirus tests in Washington state.

Gates also supported the idea of monitoring the movements of confirmed coronavirus patients more closely. “Whenever there is a positive test it should be seen to understand where the disease is and whether we need to strengthen the social distancing,” he said. “South Korea did a great job on this including digital contact tracing.”

South Korea created a system that tracked the movements of confirmed carriers, making the data publicly available on a government website and sending messages to people who may have crossed paths with them.

The Washington Post reported this week that big US tech firms including Facebook and Google had been in talks with the US to establish a similar disease-mapping system using anonymized location data.

The implementation of such systems raises issues about whether they could infringe on civil liberties. One South Korean woman told The Post that since the tracker had gone live, she had stopped attending a bar known for being popular with gay women for fear that it could result in her being outed.