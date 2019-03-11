‘Bond King’ Bill Gross reportedly received a free, life-time subscription for a Bloomberg terminal

caption Bill Gross, Chief Investment Officer of PIMCO during business roundtable video conference December 12, 2003, from his office in Newport Beach, California. source Bob Riha Jr/Getty Images

Bill Gross, once known as “the Bond King,”, received a free, life-time subscription to Bloomberg terminal as his retirement gift, the Financial Times reported.

The bond titan announced his retirement from Janus Henderson in February, marking an end of his storied four-decade career of bond investing.

Bill Gross, once known as “the Bond King”, received a free, life-time subscription to Bloomberg terminal as his retirement gift, the Financial Times reported. Michael Bloomberg, the former New York major and founder of the financial data company, was involved in the offer.

Gross announced his retirement from asset manager Janus Henderson at the beginning of February, marking an end of his storied four-decade career of bond investing. Prior to Janus, Gross was also the co-founder of fixed-income investment firm Pimco, where he controlled the world’s once-largest bond mutual fund, the Pimco Total Return Fund.

“I didn’t want to lose my Bloombergs,” Gross told the Financial Times in an interview. “So they contacted me and said we appreciate all our years together, so your Bloomberg are free for the rest of your life. It was a nice touch.”

Bloomberg charges its users about $24,000 a year for a subscription to a data terminal, and the company controls around a third of the $28 billion global information market for financial markets data, analysis and news, according to estimates from Burton-Taylor International Consulting, a TP ICAP company.

