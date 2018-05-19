Why does Trump get away with corruption? Because Bill and Hillary Clinton normalized it

Scandals continue to pile up on the Trump administration – yet the president’s approval ratings are on the rise.

Why don’t voters seem to care about apparent corruption?

One reason is that it’s been embedded in political culture most prominently over the past generation by Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Democrats moved past the Clinton legacy on the issue of sexual misconduct, and now need to do the same on financial conflicts.

As the Trump administration corruption scandals mount and yet President Donald Trump’s poll numbers continue to tick upward, Democrats ask: Why don’t voters care? Doesn’t corruption matter?

Here’s one reason the Trump corruption scandals aren’t connecting as much as they should: Before Democrats spent the past 18 months telling everyone this is not normal, they spent years reassuring voters that this was normal.

Well, not precisely this. But the general this: politicians having extensive financial conflicts of interest.

Democrats told voters that taking high-dollar speaking fees right before you run for president from the industries you might regulate should you become president was just something everybody does. They said it was unsophisticated to worry if entities related to you had been fundraising from countries with foreign-policy interests before the US.

They said nobody would object if a man did these things.

They said you should look past the finances and understand that the Clintons shared your values and had your best interests at heart.

Of course, the Clintons’ behavior was never normal. They had the second-deepest set of financial conflicts of interest we’ve seen in a national political operation in my lifetime – second only to Trumpworld.

Democrats could have picked virtually any other candidate for president and gotten a clean advantage on the corruption issue in the general election. But by defending the Clinton model, Democrats were playing right into Trump’s hands, essentially telling voters there would always be a swamp, that everybody does it, that a leader is always going to have financial interests that intertwine with his or her public duties.

Is it any surprise so many voters decided they might as well put their own corrupt guy in charge of the swamp?

The Trump model is the Clinton model on steroids

Years before Trump started taking policy advice from friends at Mar-a-Lago, Hillary Clinton was forwarding freelance intelligence memos about Libya from Clinton Foundation consultant Sidney Blumenthal around the State Department as Blumenthal pursued business interests in Libya with other Clinton associates.