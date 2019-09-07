Bill Maher called for a return of fat shaming, and it’s far from the first time he’s made jokes about people’s weight

caption Bill Maher. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage via Getty Images

In a segment on Friday night’s episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” the comedian called for the Democratic candidates to say that “Americans eat s— and too much of it.”

He also said, “Fat shaming doesn’t need to end it needs to make a comeback. Some amount of shame is good.”

This isn’t the first time Maher has engaged in fat shaming over the course of his career.

In a segment titled “New Rule: The Fudge Report” on YouTube, Maher engaged in his typical snarky commentary by explaining that fat shaming needs to make a comeback.

“We shamed people out of smoking and into wearing seat belts. We shamed them out of littering and most of them out of racism,” he said. “Shame is the first step in reform.”

Unsurprisingly, people had lots of thoughts on Twitter.

Bill Maher is talking out of his ass again. Being fat dose not mean you're unhealthy. This type of mentality is going to fuel a lot of bullying. https://t.co/Fkt9jj2Ifp — Peanut of the Jad variety (@Jadpeanut) September 7, 2019

stg i get fat-shamed almost every day by my own mom so if bill maher thinks fat shaming's gone away, clearly he's never been the target of it — queen of mean ???? (@superbatson) September 7, 2019

I am so sorry @billmaher is speaking like this. He makes some good points but this is not one of them. His “fat” jokes are never funny. As a clinical psychologist, I can tell you that the research shows how damaging fat shaming is. — Dr. Drama (@TheDrDrama) September 7, 2019

This isn’t the first time that Maher’s been called out for problematic behavior in regards to fat shaming.

Just last month in August, Maher was quoted saying, “Fatigue is the best thing we’ve got going for us. The majority of Americans aren’t tired of winning, they’re tired of looking at [Trump’s] fat f—— face.”

And in 2017, he made similar comments, sayin,g “I’m sorry, but pretending everyone is beautiful at any size is not helping [the obese], it’s enabling them.”

He added, “There’s no middle ground between shaming and Shamu?”

Going all the way back to 2011, Maher defended Anthony Weiner against Chris Christie by making fat jokes and calling him “Governor Fat Fatty,” and a “sumo wrestler.”

Essentially, it’s just another week for the commentator who frequently attracts criticism.