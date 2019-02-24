People are criticizing Bill Maher for being ‘elitist’ after he said he said people in Republican states are jealous of the ‘prosperity party’ in Blue states

caption “We have a problem in America called spatial geographic inequality.” source Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage via Getty Images

Bill Maher addressed Amazon’s decision to cancel plans to build part of HQ2 in New York City on Friday night’s episode of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

During the show, Maher criticized Amazon for choosing Long Island City, Queens, and Crystal City, Virginia, as the sites for HQ2 in the first place – two already prosperous places, according to the comedian.

Maher went on to claim that the “most affluent and educated” Americans live in “just a few cities” in the country, a problem he called “spatial geographic inequality.”

Maher also claimed that Americans living in red states “want to be” those in “blue parts” of the country, where people are “having a big prosperity party.”

On Twitter, some said Maher’s comments were “elitist” while others agreed with some of his points.

Some people are criticizing Bill Maher after the comedian said the “most affluent and educated” Americans live in “just a few cities” in the country.

On Friday night’s episode of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” the TV host addressed Amazon’s recent decision to cancel plans to build part of its second headquarters, or HQ2, in New York City.

During the show’s closing segment, Maher criticized Jeff Bezos and Amazon for choosing Long Island City, Queens, and Crystal City, Virginia, as the sites for HQ2 – two already prosperous places, according to the comedian.

But now, Maher said, the company has a chance to “actually do good” and “help a dying [city] come back to life.”

Read more: Amazon has canceled its New York City HQ2 plans. Here’s why many New Yorkers opposed the project.

“We have a problem in America called spatial geographic inequality which means that the most affluent and educated people are clustered in just a few cities,” the comedian continued.

While Americans living in “blue parts” of the country “are having a big prosperity party,” those living in red states feel like “their invitation got lost in the mail,” Maher said.

“The flyover states have become the passed-over states,” the TV host claimed. “That’s why red-state voters are so pissed off. They don’t hate us. They want to be us. They want to go to the party.”

Maher went on to compare the ostensible differences between living in blue and red states.

“There are two Americas,” the comedian claimed. “And it seems like one is where all the cool jobs are, where people drive Teslas and eat artisanal ice cream.”

He continued: “We have orchestras and theater districts and world-class shopping. We have Chef Wolfgang Puck. They have Chef Boyardee. Our roofs have solar panels. Theirs have last year’s Christmas lights. We’ve got legal bud. They’ve got Bud[weiser].”

On Twitter, some people were quick to slam the comedian for what they said were “elitist” comments.

It’s a bad classist elitist “brand of humor” that we don’t need. It’s how he thinks. As a former fan, I can tell you he is an out of touch millionaire stuck in the 1990s when the world has drastically changed — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) February 24, 2019

Like a lot of things Bill Maher says, there’s a lot of truth here. But it’s buried under so many elitist and lazy jokes about middle America that it’s almost unbearable to listen to. Who is this for? I don’t know why or how this man is still on television. https://t.co/LKbRlGTPbK — sam (@samputsimply) February 24, 2019

OMG #billmaher I don’t care if I’m blue, red, green, yellow, black or white – I would NEVER want to be like you! #pompousass pic.twitter.com/HWBtSnklQ7 — Susan Proper (@SEProper) February 24, 2019

He's joking, right? Why in the world would anyone want to be like him/them! I'm an educated middle american with a wonderful family and great career and I'd rather live and work all day long in my "Red" state. Thanks but no thanks Bill Maher, keep on… https://t.co/hCZLrruXR8 — Janice Smith (@jansmithrealtor) February 24, 2019

Others, however, agreed with some of the comments Maher made about investing more in less prosperous parts of the country.

Why are people clutching their pearls over a few of Bill Maher’s jokes, and blatantly ignoring the fact that he was advocating for middle America? @billmaher is right! @JeffBezos should locate Amazon in middle America. (It’s the least he can do after paying $0 in taxes this year) pic.twitter.com/8HLnHPink9 — Brenna Simon (@BrennaSimonSays) February 24, 2019

He’s a full of shit egomaniac, but a lot of what he said was true. There is definitely a “spatial geographic inequality” issue and an even bigger wealth distribution issue in this country. We should stop dismissing good points when they come from a condescending source. — Future Andy Reid (@FutureAndyReid) February 24, 2019

This is one of the best points he has ever made and it is something both sides can agree on. — Mean Ilya (@ILLRAISER) February 24, 2019

Maher concluded his “Real Time” segment by claiming that liberals “have to start recolonizing the parts of the country they’ve abandoned.”

Amazon, for example, could buy the whole state of Mississippi and rename it “Amazippi,” the TV host joked.

“If we keep leaving the red states behind, they’re going to keep getting angrier and crazier,” Maher continued. “Because if you’re not invited to the party, [the] next best thing is to throw a turd in the punch bowl.”

Watch the full clip from Friday’s episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher” below.