12 things you didn’t know about the Bill of Rights

caption The Constitution. source Karen Ducey /GettyImages

There’s a lot you probably didn’t know about the Bill of Rights.

It was inspired by the English Bill of Rights of 1689.

It didn’t actually apply to all individuals until 130 years after it was made.

The Bill of Rights – aka the first 10 amendments to the Constitution – guarantee basic rights such as freedom of speech and worship.

And while the Bill of Rights has existed since 1791, there’s a lot about it that most people don’t know.

Read on for some facts about the Bill of Rights you may have never heard before.

It was inspired by the Virginia Declaration of Rights.

caption George Mason was the principal author of the Virginia Declaration of Rights. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Politician George Mason wrote the Virginia Declaration of Rights in 1776. The document solidified certain rights, stating that “all men are by nature equally free and independent,” and that “government is, or ought to be, instituted for the common benefit, protection, and security, of the people, nation, or community.”

The Bill of Rights was also inspired by an English law of the same name.

caption An excerpt from the English Bill of Rights of 1689. source Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain

The English Bill of Rights, which was passed in 1689, limited the power of the monarchy by giving more power to Parliament, and outlined individual rights such as freedom of speech.

James Madison was the author.

caption James Madison. source National Archive/Newsmakers/Getty

Madison wrote a lot more amendments in his first draft of the Bill of Rights than ended up being ratified. His list got cut down first to 17 by the House, and then 12 by the Senate. It was finalized with just 10 amendments in 1791 – three months after his original proposition.

One of two amendments rejected by the states was eventually ratified in 1992 as the 27th Amendment; it restricted the ability of Congress to change the pay of a sitting Congress while in session. (The other proposed amendment dealt with the number of representatives in Congress, based on the 1789 population.)

A college student got one of the amendments that was originally nixed ratified in 1992.

caption Watson was responsible for passing the 27th amendment. source C-SPAN

Gregory Watson, a sophomore at UT Austin, wrote a paper about an amendment of James Madison’s that had been axed originally, which stated that Congress can’t give itself a raise until after the next election, so constituents can decide whether or not the raise is deserved.

The amendment was written by James Madison in 1789, but didn’t get passed at the time. Watson’s paper argued why it should pass, and while he got a C on it, he became so passionate about the topic that he went on to lobby lawmakers, ultimately convincing the 38 state legislatures needed to approve the amendment.

As such, the 27th amendment was passed in 1992.

Madison first thought that the Bill of Rights would be pointless, but it ended up saving the Constitution.

caption The Constitution. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty

At first, Madison, the 4th president of the United States, opposed a Bill of Rights, but Anti-Federalists were vying to rewrite the Constitution.

By adding the Bill of Rights, he stopped Anti-Federalist from rewriting the Constitution, which is why he is known as the father of Constitution and the father of the Bill of Rights.

Thomas Jefferson and John Adams were supporters of the Bill of Rights.

Jefferson told Madison, “A bill of rights is what the people are entitled to against every government on Earth, general or particular; and what no just government should refuse, or rest on inferences.”

The Bill of Rights didn’t actually apply to all individuals until around 130 years after its conception.

caption The 14th amendment came out in 1868. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

For a long time, the Bill of Rights was rarely implemented in courts – racial segregation was legal and sex discrimination was institutionalized.

Constitutional violations went unchallenged because people were often unaware of their rights, or unable to afford a lawyer. It wasn’t until people began forming unions at the beginning of the 20th century, like the ACLU and NAACP, the the government began getting held accountable.

There were 14 handwritten copies, but only 12 remain today.

caption The Bill of Rights. source The U.S. National Archives

Only 12 original copies of the Bill of Rights are left today, though it’s unclear what happened to some of them.

A Union soldier took North Carolina’s copy.

caption A Union soldier in 1861. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

During the Civil War, a Union infantryman stole the North Carolina copy of the Bill of Rights from the state archives in Raleigh, and took it home to Ohio as a souvenir. He sold it the next year for $5. After disappearing for years, it finally resurfaced in 2005, when an antique collector attempted to sell it to the National Constitutional Center. FBI agents seized the document, and by 2007 it was finally returned to its home state.

Three states didn’t ratify the Bill of Rights until 1939.

caption Georgia didn’t recognize the Bill of Rights for a long time. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Georgia didn’t send their approvals to Congress until 150 years after the Bill of Rights came to be.

The third amendment is the least litigated.

caption No one really uses the third amendment anymore. source Shutterstock

The third amendment states that soldiers can only be housed in private residences with the owner’s permission. The National Constitution Center says that “not only is it the least litigated amendment in the Bill of Rights, but the Supreme Court has never decided a case on the basis of it.”

December 15th is Bill of Rights Day.

caption People celebrate the anniversary of the Bill of Rights. source Getty Images

Bill of Rights Day didn’t come into existence until Franklin D. Roosevelt’s presidency, when he made it a national holiday in 1941 – on its 150th anniversary.

Roosevelt referred to the document as “the great American charter of personal liberty and human dignity.” Per the White House, “On Bill of Rights Day, we recognize the key role of the Bill of Rights in protecting our individual liberties and limiting the power of government.”

