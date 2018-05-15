Disgraced TV host Bill O’Reilly in ‘advanced’ talks to make a comeback on cable news

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly is reportedly in “advanced” talks to appear on Newsmax TV, a conservative network owned by Newsmax Media.

He may appear on the network at 8 p.m., the same time slot in which he appeared on Fox News before he was ousted amid a sexual misconduct scandal last year.

Other former Fox News hosts and contributors were reportedly approached by Newsmax, including White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly is reportedly eyeing a comeback on cable news, a little over a year after his ouster following the revelation that he and Fox News paid millions of dollars to settle sexual-harassment claims from women.

O’Reilly is reportedly in “advanced” talks to take an 8 p.m. slot – this time with Newsmax TV, a right-leaning network owned by Newsmax Media, according to Page Six. Newsmax streams for free online and is by CEO and editor-in-chief, Christopher Ruddy, who is also one of President Donald Trump’s confidants.

In addition to O’Reilly, the network is also reportedly considering other former Fox News hosts, including Greta Van Susteren, and Eric Bolling; and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who could be making his debut on a late-night political panel show.

“The deals are not done yet, but talks are in the advanced stages, certainly with O’Reilly,” a source told Page Six. “The thinking is, following a 6 p.m. news show, Greta would anchor the 7 p.m. hour, O’Reilly would be back at 8 p.m., and Bolling could smoothly continue on at 9 p.m.

“Spicer and his cohorts would go on at 10 p.m., with the later slot allowing the show to be looser,” the source continued. “But the deals are not yet signed and sealed.”

O’Reilly was ousted in April 2017 after a New York Times investigation discovered he and Fox News paid $13 million to five women who accused him of sexual misconduct. Following the investigation, advertisers left the network in droves, forcing the network to cut ties with the conservative personality.