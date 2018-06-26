NBA legend Bill Russell flipped off Charles Barkley during a live awards ceremony, then apologized, calling it ‘instinct’

- source
- During the NBA Awards show on Monday, Bill Russell flipped of Charles Barkley as Barkley introduced him.
- Afterward, Russell apologized, calling it “pure instinct” to flip the bird to Barkley.
NBA legend Bill Russell seemed to forget he was on TV during the NBA Awards on Monday.
While being introduced by Charles Barkley, Russell flipped off Barkley, drawing some laughter from the crowd.
Afterward, Russell tweeted an apology, saying flipping off Barkley is just “instinct.”
Sorry everyone, I forgot it was live TV & I can’t help myself whenever I see Charles it just is pure instinct. @NBAonTNT @NBA #birdman #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/0zQLvWhuKi
— TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) June 26, 2018
It’s the second straight year, Russell has stolen the show. Last year, he proclaimed to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, Dikembe Mutombo, Alonzo Mourning and David Robinson that he could still “kick their ass.”