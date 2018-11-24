Trump communications director Bill Shine to reportedly receive $7 million from Fox while working in White House

caption Bill Shine source Lucas Jackson/Reuters

White House communications chief Bill Shine will reportedly receive approximately $7 million from Fox News parent company 21st Century Fox while working at the White House.

The payment is reportedly part of a severance package attached to Shine’s ouster from Fox News following the alleged mishandling of several sexual misconduct allegations.

Shine is one of several White House staff who have been scrutinized for potential conflicts of interest.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Bill Shine will receive approximately $7 million from Fox News’ parent company 21st Century Fox through 2019, according to a financial disclosure reviewed by CNBC Friday.

The large sum, which comes on top of $8.4 million already paid to Shine, is reportedly part of the severance package he received after being ousted from the conservative media giant for his handling of several sexual misconduct allegations at the company. Shine has been accused of covering up allegations against late Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes.

Two months after Shine left Fox News, he was hired by the White House to replace Hope Hicks in the top communications role, which has been in flux throughout President Donald Trump’s tenure.

Compared to other top staff forced to leave Fox News, Shine’s payout was relatively small – Bill O’Reilly was paid $25 million and Ailes was reportedly paid $40 million following their respective misconduct allegations. Trump has repeatedly hired former Fox News staff and contributors, But Shine is seemingly the first reported top White House official to remain on the payroll of a major media company while employed by the government. Business Insider has reached out to Fox and the White House for comment.

Shine isn’t alone in receiving criticism for potential conflicts of interest. Top White House advisers and Trump family members Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner reported earning millions from outside business ventures while working for the president, according to The Guardian.