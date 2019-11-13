Longtime diplomat Bill Taylor testifies that he had never seen a US president make foreign aid conditional on their personal or political interests

By
Michelle Mark, Business Insider US
-

One of the most important witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearings said on Wednesday that he had never before seen a US president use foreign aid as leverage for personal or political gain.

The first public impeachment hearing opened Wednesday morning and featured testimony from Bill Taylor, the top US diplomat in Ukraine, and George Kent, a deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs.

Daniel Goldman, the Democrats’ investigations chief, questioned Taylor on his testimony that the Trump administration dangled US military aid and a potential White House visit in exchange for the Ukrainian government’s promise to investigate the family of former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

In a powerful exchange with Goldman, Taylor indicated that the move was unprecedented.

“Ambassador Taylor, in your decades of military service and diplomatic service representing the United States around the world, have you ever seen another example of foreign aid conditioned on the personal or political interests of the president of the United States?” Goldman asked.

“No, Mr. Goldman, I have not,” Taylor replied.

Taylor said he believed that Trump felt that the Ukrainians “owed” him these investigations into the Bidens. He also said that withholding military aid “for no good reason” was nonsensical.

“It was counterproductive to all of what we had been trying to do,” Taylor said. “It was illogical. It could not be explained.”