People are comparing Ambassador Bill Taylor’s voice to Walter Cronkite’s as he testifies in the Trump impeachment hearing

caption Ambassador Bill Taylor, charge d’affaires at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine, testifies during a House Intelligence Committee impeachment inquiry hearing into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2019. source Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

The top US diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor, testified alongside Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent, as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Taylor, who is a key witness in the impeachment inquiry, was praised for his clear testimony online.

But social media users also noticed one of Taylor’s great assets – his incredible voice.

People compared Taylor’s voice to legendary broadcaster Walter Cronkite, and said he could find work in radio or audio book narrating.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The top US diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor, testified as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Wednesday, and viewers noticed that the ambassador has an incredible voice.

Taylor testified alongside Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent, at the hearing on Wednesday.

In his opening statement to House investigators, Taylor said Trump was holding back military aid from Ukraine unless the country agreed to investigate a company linked to Joe Biden’s family, and directly confirmed a quid pro quo that has become the center of the impeachment probe.

He was praised on social media for giving clear and concise testimony, and while people discussed what Taylor said in his statements, they also were impressed with how he said it.

Many compared Taylor’s voice to legendary broadcaster Walter Cronkite, suggested he could work in the voice-over industry, and simply said he had the “voice of a diplomat.”

So many people were comparing his voice to Cronkite that the late broadcaster was trending on Twitter.

Here are some of the great tweets about Taylor’s voice:

Ambassador Taylor has a full-on Walter Cronkite voice and demeanor and I can't get enough of it. #ImpeachmentHearings — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) November 13, 2019

Bill Taylor sounds so much like Walter Cronkite that I expect his testimony to conclude with, "And that's the way it is." — Matt Viser (@mviser) November 13, 2019

Ambassador Bill Taylor sounds like Walter Cronkite. Donald Trump sounds like he's screwed. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 13, 2019

Great voices have that rare combination of authoritativeness/believeability and comfort (see: Walter Cronkite on Vietnam, JFK assassination and Nixon impeachment). That's what we're hearing now in Amb Taylor — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) November 13, 2019

The calm, straight-shooter, reassuring voice of Amb. William Taylor reminds me of the calm, trust, and security I felt as a young person listening to Walter Cronkite. God bless you, Sir, for stepping up to save our democracy. — Mary Chesney, PhD, APRN, CPNP, FAAN (@MChez_NP) November 13, 2019

Bill Taylor has a career in voice work if he wants it. Wow! — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) November 13, 2019

Taylor has the voice of a diplomat. — John P. Flannery (@JonFlan) November 13, 2019

Taylor's testimony is clear, concise, riveting… and the dude's got a voice like Walter Cronkite. #ImpeachmentHearings — Steve Frech (@stevefrech) November 13, 2019