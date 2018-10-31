A new billboard asks Disney to rehire James Gunn, even though he’s signed on for ‘Suicide Squad 2’ from rival DC

source John Phillips/UK Press via Getty

A digital billboard near Disneyland is asking Disney to rehire James Gunn for “Guardians of the Galaxy 3.”

It was paid for by a GoFundMe campaign that has raised nearly $5,000.

But Gunn has been tapped to write and possibly direct a sequel to DC and Warner Bros.’ “Suicide Squad 2.”

Warner Bros. beat Disney in public sentiment after hiring Gunn for “Suicide Squad 2.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy” fans aren’t giving up on James Gunn, even though he’s given up on Disney.

A new billboard near Disneyland in California is pleading with Disney and Marvel to rehire the director for “Guardians of the Galaxy 3,” even though Gunn has been tapped to write and possibly direct a “Suicide Squad” sequel for the competition, DC and Warner Bros.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has also said that he doesn’t regret the decision to fire Gunn.

“Guardians of the Galaxy 3” is currently on hold, but was originally scheduled for a 2020 release. Gunn had finished writing the script before he was fired in July when offensive tweets Gunn posted years ago resurfaced.

The digital billboard was paid for by a GoFundMe campaign that began in September, before Gunn was officially on board “Suicide Squad 2.” Since then, the campaign has raised nearly $5,000.

The billboard directs people to the website, rehirejamesgunn.com, which also links to the GoFundMe page and a Change.org petition to rehire Gunn, which has over 400,000 signatures.

Read more: Warner Bros. triumphed over Disney in public sentiment after hiring James Gunn for ‘Suicide Squad 2’

It’s the latest show of support for Gunn, whose firing drew criticism from fans and celebrities alike. The “Guardians” cast issued a statement shortly after he was fired in support of him. Drax actor Dave Bautista has been the most vocal against Disney, and even tweeted “Where do I sign up!” after it was announced Gunn would be writing “Suicide Squad 2.”

Gunn’s move to the DC world sparked positive public sentiment for Warner Bros. according to a Talkwalker social-media analysis provided to Business Insider. The analysis showed that more people disapproved of Disney’s decision to fire Gunn than they did with Warner Bros.’ decision to hire him, and “Suicide Squad 2” dominated online conversation when he was hired.

Nevertheless, the fans behind the billboard are still holding out some hope.

“It’s an exciting time to be a James Gunn fan,” a message on the campaign page says. “With his great new gig at the Distinguished Competition, and the launch of the billboard to show public support for him returning to finish his beloved franchise. Who knows if we can make Disney see the error of its ways and correct this mistake but, like you, we couldn’t stand by and do nothing. At least their competitors seem to know what Disney has lost in letting him go.”