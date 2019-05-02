Drake gave Arya Stark a shout-out ‘for putting in that work’ on ‘Game of Thrones’ during his Billboard Music Awards speech

caption Drake onstage at the 2019 BBMAs. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode three, “The Long Night.”

Drake won the award for Billboard Top 200 Album at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday.

Among the people he thanked onstage was Arya Stark from “Game of Thrones,” who killed the Night King on the most recent episode.

“I gotta thank everybody that contributed to this project, it was a really lengthy album, so it’s a lot of people to mention,” he said. “And ay, shout out to Arya Stark for putting in that work last week.”

While accepting an award onstage at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday in Las Vegas, Drake gave “Game of Thrones” hero Arya Stark a special shout-out.

"Thank you to everybody that gave me their time, their energy, stayed away from their family and friends while we were trying to complete this," he continued. "I always had a dream of doing a double album and I finally did it so now I'll never do it again."

“Thank you to everybody that gave me their time, their energy, stayed away from their family and friends while we were trying to complete this,” he continued. “I always had a dream of doing a double album and I finally did it so now I’ll never do it again.”

The King of the North shouting out everyone's favorite Stark! ???? @Drake #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/MEhLAzKiTM — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 2, 2019

The “God’s Plan” rapper concluded: “I need a glass of champagne. And ay, shout out to Arya Stark for putting in that work last week.”

On Sunday’s episode of HBO’s hit show, Arya Stark single-handedly saved Westeros when she killed the Night King, stabbing him with her Valyrian steel dagger.

Read more: Maisie Williams was worried that ‘Game of Thrones’ fans would hate Arya’s heroic moment at the Battle of Winterfell

“Game of Thrones” and Drake fans alike went wild for his acknowledgment of Arya’s big heroic moment.

a whole mood — ???? ♡ (@hobi_twtt) May 2, 2019

Drake really just shouted out Arya in his acceptance speech at the BBMAs , her power is unmatched pic.twitter.com/bMJIExh92Q — ????. | ???????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? (@livelovebread) May 2, 2019

drake literally just said "shout out to arya stark for putting in that work last week" in his acceptance speech and i've honestly never seen the billboard music awards before but it is now my favorite one — Jamie (@Jmw3iss) May 2, 2019

BRUH Drake REALLY THANKED ARYA STARK IM DHSJSJAJ — shreya; bts top duo/group (@currythot) May 2, 2019

Drake is up for 16 awards on Wednesday, including top artist, top male artist, and billboard chart achievement award.

