Nick and Joe Jonas made time for a sweet moment with Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner while performing at the Billboard Music Awards

caption The Jonas Brothers performing onstage at the BBMAs. source John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

The Jonas Brothers performed a medley of hits at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday.

Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra, Joe’s fiancée Sophie Turner, and Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas were in the audience.

While singing their recent single “Sucker,” the band went into the audience and shared a sweet moment with the women.

Nick even gave Chopra a quick kiss before heading back onstage.

While performing a medley of hits at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesdayin Las Vegas, the Jonas Brothers made time to share a sweet moment with their loved ones in the audience.

While singing their recent single “Sucker,” the band made their way into the crowd – where Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra, Joe’s fiancée Sophie Turner, and Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas were seated.

As they passed, Joe and Turner locked eyes and did a little dance move together. Meanwhile, Nick gave Chopra a quick kiss before heading back onstage.

Fans swooned over the brief yet intimate interactions, with many calling it “couple goals.”

Nick Jonas kissing wife Priyanka Chopra during Jonas Brothers performance is couple goals ❤️????????#JonasBrothers #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/pNsBH7BUrl — Siobhain (@summer0001) May 2, 2019

PRIYANKA AND NICK GIVES ME LIFE #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/QJku8voE7O — sofi saw endgame (@wonderbrie) May 2, 2019

Joe and Nick are such babes wow and watching Sophie and Priyanka jamming is so cute #BBMAs — jarya stark (@lolwatjustin) May 2, 2019

Dammit i hate how damn cute they all are with their wives (let’s face it Joe + Sophie will be married very soon) @jonasbrothers — Danielle|11.13.17???? (@kerrdanielle13) May 2, 2019

#BBMAs Priyanka, Sophie, and (the OG) Danielle Jonas rocking out… 12 year old me is somewhere crying but adult me is living for this sisterhood — olivia ???? (@LIVtheVIRGO) May 2, 2019

The “Jonas sisters,” as fans sometimes call them, even took a photo together with the show’s host, Kelly Clarkson.

caption Kelly Clarkson with the “Jonas sisters” at the BBMAs. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp

Fans loved how much fun the women had in the audience while supporting their significant others onstage.

Is it too late to apply to be a Jonas sister? Because I want in. #BBMAs #BBMAsWithUs pic.twitter.com/PtkRZjUDRd — Mara Cristina (@marasantanaaa) May 2, 2019

the j sisters being so supportive while jonas brothers were performing is everything #bbmas pic.twitter.com/c6GaL5TjLv — katerina's day (@sanserya) May 2, 2019

The recently reunited brothers also performed Nick’s 2014 solo hit “Jealous,” and the major hit from Joe’s band DNCE, 2015’s “Cake by the Ocean.”

Jason Lipshutz‏, Senior Director of Music at Billboard, called it “one of the most enjoyable pop awards show performances in a very long time.”

