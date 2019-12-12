Bill.com skyrockets 72% in its opening day of trading

Bill.com shares soared as much as 72% Thursday as investors piled into the stock after its initial public offering.

The cloud-software firm priced its shares at $22 each for its IPO, above its previously disclosed range of $19 to $21.

The Thursday surge represents a rare IPO win among a sullied public funding landscape. Several of the year’s most highly-anticipated debuts – including Uber, Peloton, and Lyft – fell flat in their first days of trading.

The IPO raised $216 million for Bill.com.

The Thursday pop is a rare high note for traders among a tarnished IPO landscape. Uber and Lyft both trade below their IPO prices despite being two of the top three biggest offerings of the year. Peloton wiped out more than $900 million in investor wealth when it first went public, and did nearly the same on December 4 when its holiday ad received large amounts of backlash.

WeWork was the US’s highest-valued startup and poised to be one of the year’s largest IPOs before it canceled the offering. Analyst scrutiny over the company’s finances and leadership dragged the firm from a $48 billion valuation to bankruptcy talks in less than two months.

XP Inc., a Brazilian financial services company, also bucked the year’s IPO trend, soaring as much as 26% on Wednesday. The firm’s stock outperformed Saudi Aramco’s, which also went public Wednesday with a record-high $1.7 trillion IPO.

Bill.com traded at $35.08 per share at 1:35 p.m. ET Thursday.

The company produces automation software for financial tasks including payments, invoicing, and accounting.

