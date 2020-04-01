Popular razor startup Billie now makes lip balm, dry shampoo, and face wipes — here are my mini-reviews for each product

caption Billie surveyed hundreds of women to understand what products are most important to their daily routines. source Billie/Instagram

Billie has made a name for itself as a personal-care brand that makes products that are fun to use, work well, and take away the stigmas typically associated with women’s personal care.

The brand’s latest collection is a trio of products many women find themselves using every day (Billie surveyed hundreds to come up with these picks): The Super Salve Lip Balm ($9), Wonder Wipes ($9), and the Floof Dry Shampoo ($14).

I tried Billie’s new products and truly loved each one. The clean ingredients, fun, colorful packaging, and formulas that do their job were enough to make me a fan. While Billie sent me products for review, I would rebuy them on my own.

Since its launch in 2017, Billie has become a personal-care brand beloved by women everywhere for its simple, effective products that solve the problems we come across daily as we get ready.

That’s why, when it came time to develop a new collection, Billie surveyed hundreds of women to understand the beauty products they use every day. Lip balm, face wipes, and dry shampoo were at the top of that list. So, Billie set out to help improve women’s morning routines by making those products with cleaner formulas and affordable prices.

You can now shop Billie’s new beauty essentials and evaluate the safety of the beauty products you currently use with the Clean Cash Calculator, Billie’s searchable database made in collaboration with the Environmental Working Group.

Keep reading for my mini-reviews of Billie’s three new products after I used them for a few weeks and more information about how the Clean Cash Calculator works.

caption Parsley is an unexpected flavor of the Super Salve. source Billie/Instagram

Super Salve

I have a tube of lip balm on me at pretty much all times. For me, a well-hydrated pout is the perfect everyday lip look. Billie’s Super Salve comes in a clear tube so that you can see a hint of the shade inside. The formula is made with simple, hydrating ingredients like avocado oil, sunflower oil, vitamin E, and candelilla wax. I found the balm to be particularly hydrating – just a swipe over my lips left them feeling soft and protected with almost a waxy sheen. The balm comes in five unique flavors, some of which give your lips a sheer tint. There’s deep purple fig, red rhubarb, light pink sorbet, untinted parsley, and classic, which is both unflavored and untinted.

I tend to shy away from tinted lip balms, as I find they often add tint at the expense of the formula. Billie’s options are all buttery soft, and the tints are super subtle, plus the color doesn’t seem to mess with the efficacy of the formula. My personal favorite is still the classic, though.

Floof Dry Shampoo

I have always used baby powder to deal with greasy hair instead of a dry shampoo spray, so I was excited to try Floof, Billie’s two-in-one dry shampoo and volumizer. The product is a powder made of clean ingredients like baking soda, rice starch, and biotin. To get the product out, you can squeeze it from the bottle right onto your hair or into your hands, then apply. Just tousle up your hair a bit at the roots, and the powder will quickly sop up all the grease in your hair.

The powder comes in two shades, one for light hair and one for dark hair so that you don’t see any odd colors at your roots. I used the light shade, and while it comes out white, it quickly dissolves and blends into my blonde hair.

caption From the name to the packaging, Floof adds a sort of whimsy to my morning routine. source Billie/Instagram

Wonder Wipes

Sometimes you just don’t have the energy to wash your face with water. Face wipes are the heroes of these moments, and Billie’s are great.

The Wonder Wipes are plant-based (so they’re biodegradable) and soaked in a blend of gentle cleansers. Beyond cleansing, each wipe brings with it hyaluronic acid and vitamin C serum that moisturize and slough off dead skin cells, respectively. The wipes themselves are super soft, and they left my skin feeling smooth, not stripped clean. The packaging has a hard top, so you can close the package completely and don’t have to worry about the wipes drying out.

The fact that they’re biodegradable makes me more apt to chose them over other, non-biodegradable options too. My only qualm is that the packages only have 25 wipes inside; I wish there were more.

The Clean Cash Calculator

Billie is committed to making clean products – everything it makes is free of parabens, phthalates, harsh foaming agents, DEA, and hundreds of other toxins. All of the products have an EWG hazard score rating of either a 1 or 2. This score reflects the known hazards linked to ingredients used in beauty products, with 1 being the lowest hazard and 10 being the highest.

With Billie’s Clean Cash Calculator, you can search the beauty products you currently use to find out their hazard score. If the products you currently use aren’t as safe as the Billie equivalent, you’ll get a discount code you can use toward a Billie purchase. Currently, the database is limited to products Billie makes for now. That means that, for now, you can only search face wipes, lip balms, dry shampoos, body lotions, body washes, and shave creams. If you are curious about other products you can’t search on the Clean Cash Calculator, you can always check out the EWG website.

The bottom line

Billie’s new collection of everyday essentials is affordable, clean, and, most importantly, the products work.