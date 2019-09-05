Billie Eilish says she may want to show her body and ‘look desirable’ in a music video after she turns 18

caption Billie Eilish is known for her single “Bad Guy.” source Mark Sagliocco/WireImage,

Singer Billie Eilish revealed in a new interview that she wanted the option to show her body when she turns 18.

“I’m gonna be a woman. I wanna show my body,” the 17 year-old singer told Elle.

“What if I wanna make a video where I wanna look desirable?” the singer pondered.

Eilish predicted that her showing off her body would be a “huge thing,” especially given the fact that she’s previously been outspoken about wearing baggy clothes to hide her figure from would-be body shamers.

After clarifying that she didn’t mean an overtly sexual video, Eilish said that showing off her figure would still likely make a fuss.

“I know it would be a huge thing,” she said in the interview, adding, “I know people will say, ‘I’ve lost all respect for her.'”

Eilish had previously said that she didn’t like to wear form-fitting clothes for fear of getting body-shamed or sexualized.

“That’s why I wear big, baggy clothes,” she said in a Calvin Klein ad earlier this year. “Nobody can have an opinion, because they haven’t seen what’s underneath.”

In fact, a photo of Eilish wearing a form-fitting white tank top caused an uproar on Twitter in June after numerous users sexualized the 17 year-old singer.

More recently, Eilish slammed Nylon Germany for depicting her as a bald and topless robot for the cover of their magazine.

“I did not consent [to this] in any way,” Eilish wrote on Instagram, denouncing the publication for making her topless in the photo even though she’s still a minor.