Billie Eilish says she ‘hated’ her body after going through puberty early: ‘I would have done anything to be in a different one’

“Bad Guy” singer Billie Eilish opened up about her struggles with body image in a new interview with Vogue.

“I just hated my body. I would have done anything to be in a different one,” the 18-year-old said, revealing that she went through puberty at an extremely young age.

“I really wanted to be a model, really bad, and I was chubby and short. I developed really early. I had boobs at 9,” Eilish said.

“All of a sudden, you look down and you’re, like, ‘Whoa. What can I do to make this go away?'” the singer said of her experience with early puberty.

This isn’t the first time Eilish has opened up about her struggles with body image, especially as a young woman in the public eye. In a 2019 ad, the singer famously spoke about her decision to wear baggy clothes as a means of shielding her body from would-be shamers.

“That’s why I wear big, baggy clothes,” she said in the Calvin Klein ad. “Nobody can have an opinion, because they haven’t seen what’s underneath. Nobody can be like, ‘she’s slim-thick,’ ‘she’s not slim-thick,’ ‘she’s got a flat ass,’ ‘she’s got a fat ass.’ ”