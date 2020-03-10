Billie Eilish calls out body-shamers during Miami concert: ‘Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it’

“Bad Guy” singer Billie Eilish called out body-shamers during an interlude at her Miami concert on Monday.

Video during the interlude showed Eilish stripping down to a bra, while her voiceover criticized those who judge her based on her style and perceived physical attributes.

“If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a sl–,” Eilish said in a voiceover.

Elsewhere in the video, Eilish spoke to her body-shamers directly, saying, “Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?”

The singer, who turned 18 in December, has been vocal in the past about combating body-shamers, but also said that she wasn’t opposed to showing off her body as she got older.

“Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me,” Eilish said in the voiceover, referencing the numerous times her baggy, androgynous style of dressing has been criticized or wielded as a tool for slut-shaming.

After asking her would-be critics if her shoulders and chest “provokes” them, Eilish highlighted the double standard she faces as a young female artist who wants to be known for her music, not her body.

“If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a sl–,” she said during the voiceover, adding, “Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it, and judge me for it. Why?”

The video interlude concluded with Eilish sinking down into a murky black substance, while asking her body-shamers, “Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?”

On social media, fans were loving Eilish’s empowering speech and visuals, and urged others to listen to what the young singer had to say.

This isn’t the first time Eilish has spoken out about body-shaming and not wanting to be objectified as a young, female singer. In 2019, she explained that she wears oversized clothing to avoid would-be body-shamers.

“That’s why I wear baggy clothes,” she said in a Calvin Klein ad. “Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath. Nobody can be like, ‘she’s slim-thick,’ ‘she’s not slim-thick,’ ‘she’s got a flat a–,’ ‘she’s got a fat a–.’ Nobody can say any of that because they don’t know.”

But Eilish has also said that she might want to show off her body and “look desirable” as she gets older, despite the potential for backlash.

“I’m gonna be a woman. I wanna show my body,” Eilish told Elle in 2019. “What if I wanna make a video where I wanna look desirable?”