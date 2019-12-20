Watch Billie Eilish belt out her hit songs and give James Corden a tour of her home on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

- source
- Breakout singer Billie Eilish joined James Corden for the latest installment of “Carpool Karaoke” on CBS’ “The Late Late Show.”
- The stars sang Eilish’s hit tracks – “Bad Guy,” “All the Good Girls Go to Hell,” and “When the Party’s Over” – while driving around California.
- They also belted out the words to “Ocean Eyes,” which Eilish recorded when she was 13 years old, released on SoundCloud, and became her first hit.
- The 18-year-old singer played The Beatles’ song “I Will” on a ukulele, spoke about being starstruck when she saw Justin Bieber at Coachella, and covered his song “Baby.” Then she and the late-night host visited her family’s home.
- Eilish recalled creating her debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” in a bedroom with brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell. She also terrified Corden when she introduced him to her pet spider, who she called “cute.”
