Watch Billie Eilish belt out her hit songs and give James Corden a tour of her home on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

By
Olivia Singh
-
Billie Eilish participated in the lasted

caption
Billie Eilish participated in the lasted “Carpool Karaoke” segment for “The Late Late Show.”
source
CBS

  • Breakout singer Billie Eilish joined James Corden for the latest installment of “Carpool Karaoke” on CBS’ “The Late Late Show.”
  • The stars sang Eilish’s hit tracks – “Bad Guy,” “All the Good Girls Go to Hell,” and “When the Party’s Over” – while driving around California.
  • They also belted out the words to “Ocean Eyes,” which Eilish recorded when she was 13 years old, released on SoundCloud, and became her first hit.
  • The 18-year-old singer played The Beatles’ song “I Will” on a ukulele, spoke about being starstruck when she saw Justin Bieber at Coachella, and covered his song “Baby.” Then she and the late-night host visited her family’s home.
  • Eilish recalled creating her debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” in a bedroom with brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell. She also terrified Corden when she introduced him to her pet spider, who she called “cute.”
  • Watch the video below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.