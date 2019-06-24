A guy called Billie Eilish ‘thick,’ and outraged fans are calling him out for sexually objectifying the singer

caption Billie Eilish gained a huge internet fanbase after she released her single “Ocean Eyes” in 2015. source Noam Galai/Getty Images

On Saturday, photos of 17-year-old singer Billie Eilish in a white tank top began circulating on Twitter, and were posted by a user calling the young singer “thick.”

Upset at the sexual overtones of the comments, Billie Eilish fans defended the singer on social media, calling the comments “gross” and “nasty.”

The original poster of the photos later defended his decision to comment on the singer’s body, saying Eilish’s lyrics and age make it acceptable.

Eilish has said in past interviews that she avoids wearing formfitting clothes because she’s afraid of being sexualized.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Fans of 17-year-old singer Billie Eilish have taken to Twitter to defend her after an account posted photos of the “Bad Guy” singer in a tank top on Saturday – and included some sexually objectifying comments.

The original tweet called Eilish “thick,” and subsequent tweets included additional photos of Eilish in the same outfit.

Billie Eilish is THICK pic.twitter.com/aNSGvJJYOA — k (@PogbaEscobar) June 22, 2019

While a few commenters felt comfortable praising Eilish’s “thick” figure, most were quick to condemn the account that posted the photos, calling the user “gross” and “nasty” for sexually objectifying a teenage girl.

she wears baggy clothes all her career and then the one moment she puts on a tank top y’all jump on her immediately and oversezualize her lol y’all need to back up shes literally 17 YEARS OLD https://t.co/tNRyJYl8Th — justine (@biticonjustine) June 23, 2019

These men on Twitter are straight NASTY and DISGUSTING for sexualizing Billie Eilish. — your local soft goth ???? (@starzx2000) June 24, 2019

Billie Eilish is a MINOR. 17. Y'all are creepy ass weirdos and need to stop — willem dahoe (@hummusnchill) June 23, 2019

Especially infuriating to fans was the fact that Eilish had previously spoken about wearing baggy clothes to avoid being objectified.

“That’s why I wear baggy clothes,” she said in a Calvin Klein ad. “Nobody can have an opinion … because they haven’t seen what’s underneath.”

The fact that Billie Eilish is a child going to great lengths to hide her physical self from people to avoid being sexualized only to be sexualized the moment anyone sees her in something not reminiscent of a TENT makes me want to barehanded snap necks I'm just sayin — The Gemini Collector (@fullmetalcunt) June 23, 2019

billie eilish literally said she wears baggy clothes so she doesn’t get sexualized and the minute she shows some skin y’all sexualize her? gross https://t.co/JXbCz3fDKf — 2019 Predictions (@2019_predicts) June 23, 2019

Billie Eilish says she wears baggy clothes cos what u can't see u can't body shame. And that's really sad.

That's the world we live in. People now hide themselves to be free of you 21st century bullies. — SHE (@PoshAgabi) June 24, 2019

not gonna retweet OP for reasons, but… BILLIE EILISH IS 17 YEARS OLD. she’s explicitly stated that she wears baggy clothing bc she doesn’t want to be sexualized. and the one time she unzips her hoodie, the internet is on her like fucking vultures. i’m sick. y’all are depraved. — tori (@seitanwhore) June 23, 2019

Fans were also enraged at the original poster’s attempts to defend his decision, claiming that the 17-year-old Eilish wasn’t a minor, and highlighting her lyrics and previous Instagram posts as proof that she already sexualizes herself.

???????????? Billie Eilish is not a minor. Stop it. She’s legal now in almost half of the country, and all countries outside of the US. — k (@PogbaEscobar) June 23, 2019

This girl literally said “bruises on both my knees for you” , “might seduce your dad” BUT I’M ONE WHO’S SEXUALIZING HER??? LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — k (@PogbaEscobar) June 23, 2019

The controversy surrounding the sexualization of Eilish, a teenager, also caused some Twitter users to open up about their own experiences dealing with unwanted attention because of their bodies.

feel well upset about the billie eilish pic going round atm, as someone who felt super uncomfortable having big boobs from a v young age its upsetting to see ppl comment on her body even tho she always tries to hide it — ???????????????????????? (@_lxuren__) June 23, 2019

I feel rlly bad for Billie Eilish 🙁 I hATEd it when people made comments on my boobs. Sometimes I wore my school jacket in the summer just because I wanted to keep them hidden 🙁 — ugly (@tryinmydamnbest) June 24, 2019

I feel Billie Eilish's pain! I wore baggy clothes sometimes to hide the fact that I was heavy chested (still am) because I was uncomfortable by the unwanted attention I received at 15/16. If it wasn't already clear, society needs to stop sexualizing teenage girls! #MondayThoughts https://t.co/sPqDplFAHB pic.twitter.com/14cMjPuWU5 — Stephanye (@simplystephanye) June 24, 2019

Ellish has also been on the other side of public outrage. The singer previously made headlines for her decision to dedicate a song to deceased rapper XXXtentacion after his death. The rapper was accused of domestic abuse and aggravated battery of a pregnant woman.

Eilish’s song “Wish You Were Gay” has also been criticized for being offensive to the LGBTQ community, something that the singer later denied.