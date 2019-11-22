Billie Eilish says she used to judge all of the ‘ugly a— dresses’ while watching the Grammys as a kid

- source
- “Bad Guy” singer Billie Eilish revealed to Jimmy Kimmel that she used to judge celebrities’ dresses while watching the Grammy Awards as a kid.
- “I’ve watched that every single year of my entire life – judging all the girls’ ugly-a— dresses,” Eilish said during her appearance on Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
- “Every year my family and me, we would all sit in the living room and watch the Grammys. We never missed it,” she continued.
- Eilish, who turns 18 next month, broke records for being the youngest person ever nominated for all four general Grammy categories in one year. The singer is nominated for several awards, including best new artist and song of the year.
- Watch the video below. Eilish speaks about watching the Grammys at the 1:30 mark.
