Billie Eilish hilariously reacted to an impersonator posing as her in Moscow: ‘This is not me y’all’

By
Libby Torres
-
Billie Eilish is known for her songs like

caption
Billie Eilish is known for her songs like “Bad Guy.”
source
Gary Miller/Getty Images

  • Singer Billie Eilish had a priceless reaction upon finding out about an impersonator of hers in Moscow.
  • “This is not me y’all lmaooo,” the singer wrote on her Instagram story Sunday, along with a photo of the impersonator posing with an excited fan.
  • Much like the real Eilish, the Russian impersonator had bright green hair and long nails, and was dressed in oversized clothes.
  • The impersonator also had on a pair of sunglasses and a bandana to conceal their face, something Eilish has also worn on occasion.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.