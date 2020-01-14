Billie Eilish is set to sing the new James Bond theme, making her the youngest artist in history to do so

caption Billie Eilish recently celebrated her 18th birthday. source Gary Miller/Getty Images

Singer Billie Eilish revealed on Tuesday that she’ll be singing the theme song for the upcoming James Bond movie, “No Time to Die.”

The 18-year-old musician will be the youngest artist ever to write and record a song for the legendary spy films.

Eilish called her new gig “a huge honor” and said it “feels crazy to be a part of this in every way.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Bad Guy” singer Billie Eilish revealed on Tuesday that she’ll be singing the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film “No Time to Die,” written in part by “Fleabag” star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

After sharing images of notorious Bond girls, including Bérénice Marlohe from 2012’s “Skyfall” and Halle Berry from the 2002 film “Die Another Day,” to her Instagram story on Monday night, Eilish broke the news to followers on Tuesday with a post.

“JAMES BOND… I AM SINGING THE THEME SONG,” Eilish wrote in the caption, along with a series of shocked-face emojis.

Eilish turned 18 in December, and will be the youngest artist ever to create a song for the legendary spy films. Other artists who’ve penned songs for the franchise include Adele, for 2012’s “Skyfall,” Sam Smith, for the 2015 film “Spectre,” Madonna, for 2002’s “Die Another Day,” and Paul McCartney, who wrote “Live and Let Die” for the 1973 Bond film of the same name.

The Grammy-nominated singer called her new gig “so unreal” in her Instagram stories, and told BBC, “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way.”