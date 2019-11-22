Jimmy Kimmel quizzed Billie Eilish on her music knowledge, and the 17-year-old didn’t know who Van Halen or Run-DMC were: ‘What is that?’

Libby Torres
Jimmy Kimmel interviewed Billie Eilish on his show Thursday.

ABC

  • Host Jimmy Kimmel quizzed “Bad Guy” singer Billie Eilish on her music knowledge during Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and the 17-year-old didn’t know who singers like Van Halen or Huey Lewis were.
  • After joking about their birth years, Kimmel asked Eilish if she knew who Madonna was, to which the singer said yes.
  • But when Kimmel asked, “Can you name a Van Halen?” Eilish responded, “Who?”
  • “I’m gonna start crying,” Kimmel joked.
  • Eilish knew of Cyndi Lauper, but not Huey Lewis nor Run-DMC “What is that?” the teenager said when asked about the iconic hip-hop group.
  • However, the singer was the most confused when Kimmel asked her if she’d ever “played with a Cabbage Patch Kid.”
  • “A Cabbage Patch Kid? Like a sour patch kid? Is it a candy?” she asked.
  • And Eilish was also lacking in her knowledge of “Ghostbusters” (“I don’t think I’ve seen it”), Mr. T, and “Gremlins.”
  • “The point that I’m trying to make is that you’re younger than I am,” Kimmel said, to which Eilish said, “You’re making me look so dumb!”
  • Watch the video below. Kimmel starts quizzing Eilish at the 3:15 mark.
