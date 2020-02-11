Billie Eilish gushed over Joey King at an Oscars after-party, and said she wanted to be like the actress when she was younger

- “Bad Guy” singer Billie Eilish gushed over “The Act” star Joey King while the two attended an Oscars after-party on Sunday.
- According to a tweet from King, Eilish told the actress, “Holy s—, I wanted to be you when I was younger,” to which King responded, “What? Why would you want that?!”
- Eilish then referenced King’s role in the 2010 “Ramona and Beezus,” which the singer said “was the best.”
- “Yah that movie slaps hard,” King replied.
- The actress even included a picture of the two hugging and smiling for the camera – a sweet moment that was made even sweeter by the fact that King had first tweeted about Eilish back in 2018, saying she loved the singer and was going to “learn her songs on piano, and cry.”
