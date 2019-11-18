Billie Eilish posted an adorable video of kids climbing all over her ahead of the release of her children’s clothing line

Billie Eilish released a new single last week.

  • “Bad Guy” singer Billie Eilish shared an adorable video of her with a large group of children to her Instagram on Sunday.
  • Dressed all in green, and sitting on a green backdrop, Eilish laughed and tried to keep her balance as the kids – who were wearing mini versions of her own outfit – climbed all over her.
  • She even grabbed a few of the kids to prevent them from falling over, but the kids were all smiles.
  • Eilish posted the video ahead of her children’s clothing line, which is set to launch on Monday at 3 PM ET.
  • In addition to her new clothing line, Eilish also released a new single, “Everything I Wanted,” last week.
