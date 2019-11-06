Billie Eilish says her new ‘mullet’ haircut was actually the result of a dye job gone wrong

caption Billie Eilish appeared to rock a mullet at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 2. source Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Billie Eilish made headlines this week after fans thought she debuted a new hairstyle on the red carpet in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday.

Her signature neon-green locks appeared to have been cut into a mullet, and some even speculated that she would bring the popular 1980s trend back into style.

But Eilish revealed to TMZ on Tuesday that her hair had actually fallen out after a bad dye job.

“Somebody dyed my hair and they burned half of it. So now it looks like a mullet,” she said. “That s— is not on purpose though.”

While walking the red carpet on Saturday, Billie Eilish made headlines for rocking what appeared to be a new mullet hairdo.

The 17-year-old singer was quickly praised for making the daring cut “look so cool.” Some even wondered if she would bring the popular ’80s trend back into style again.

But Eilish admitted that she didn’t cut her hair at all. The shorter hairdo was just the result of a dye job gone wrong.

Fans first noticed the singer’s hair on Tuesday, when she appeared at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.

caption Fans speculated that Eilish would bring back the popular 1980s hairstyle after her recent red carpet appearance. source David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Eilish’s signature neon-green locks appeared to have been cut shorter in the front and left longer in the back, mimicking the style once made popular by the likes of David Bowie and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Her hair had been noticeably longer during a recent appearance on “Saturday Night Live.”

caption Eilish on “Saturday Night Live” on September 28. source Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

But when she was approached by a TMZ reporter at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, Eilish revealed that her new hairstyle was hardly intentional.

“All your fans are loving the mullet, are you gonna start a trend now?” the TMZ reporter asked her.

“Mullet? What you mean, mullet?” Eilish replied, clearly confused.

“That’s what the say, the mullet!” the TMZ reporter told her.

caption Eilish said her hair fell out after a bad dye job. source Steve Granitz/WireImage

“That’s so mean!” Eilish said as she laughed.

“No, listen. You know what happened? Somebody dyed my hair and they burned half of it,” she then revealed. “So now it looks like a mullet. That s— is not on purpose though.”

Despite the hopes of some fans, the mullet won’t be staying for Eilish’s world tour.

When the TMZ reporter encouraged Eilish to “keep the mullet Billie!” she had a swift reply.

“No,” she said. “I’m growing that s— out.”