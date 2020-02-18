4 times Billie Eilish showed her age and made people feel old

caption Billie Eilish is known for her songs like “Bad Guy.” source Gary Miller/Getty Images

Billie Eilish has become a household name in the last year, after winning numerous Grammys and releasing her acclaimed debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Adding to Eilish’s fame is the fact that she just turned 18 in December, and has been making music since she was in her early teens.

Fans of the singer often joke that she makes them feel “so old” after she gives certain answers in interviews, or reacts in a certain way at awards shows.

Here are four times the 18-year-old singer has shown her age – and caused fans to jokingly complain about their own.

Eilish recently revealed that one of her favorite movies “growing up” was 2014’s “The Babadook.”

caption Billie Eilish performed at the 2020 Oscars. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

During a red-carpet interview at the 2020 Oscars, Eilish revealed that some of her favorite films growing up were “The Babadook” and “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” and fans complained that the singer’s answers made them feel “so old.”

Eilish’s brother, Finneas O’Connell, was also in attendance, and he told interviewer Billy Porter some of his favorite films as a child were “The Social Network,” “Moneyball,” and “anything Aaron Sorkin had anything to do with.”

“Oh, and these are films from your youth?” Porter, who was clearly taken aback at the siblings’ ages, asked.

Eilish’s answers quickly went viral on Twitter, with fans making jokes about their crypts and “old age.”

She famously didn’t know who Van Halen or Run-DMC were.

caption Jimmy Kimmel quizzed Billie Eilish on her music knowledge in November. source ABC

Eilish caused a bit of a stir back in November after she admitted during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel that she didn’t know who Van Halen or Run-DMC were. “Who?” she responded when Kimmel asked her if she could name a Van Halen member during a music quiz.

Eilish knew of Cyndi Lauper, but not Huey Lewis or Run-DMC. “What is that?” the teenager said when asked about the iconic hip-hop group. Kimmel went on to ask the singer if she was familiar with the classic ’80s film “Ghostbusters” (“I don’t think I’ve seen it,” she said) or Cabbage Patch Kids toys (“Is it a candy?”).

“The point that I’m trying to make is you’re younger than I am,” Kimmel said to Eilish, with many fans online sharing their own shock at the young singer’s lack of knowledge.

Eilish told 20-year-old actress Joey King that she wanted to be like her when she grew up.

At an Oscars after-party, Eilish gushed over “The Act “star Joey King. According to a tweet from King, Eilish told the actress, “Holy s—, I wanted to be you when I was younger,” to which King responded, “What? Why would you want that?!”

Eilish then referenced King’s role in the 2010 “Ramona and Beezus,” which the singer said “was the best.”

It was a cute moment for sure, but one that caused fans to reckon with their own age – since King herself is just 20 years old.

She owned up to being a huge Belieber when she was younger.

caption Billie Eilish released a remix of “Bad Guy” with Justin Bieber last year. source Darkroom/Interscope Records

In July 2019, the singer posted a hilarious throwback photo of her as a child, standing in front of an array of “Believe”-era Bieber posters.

According to Eilish, her love for Bieber began when she was 12, and the singer even sent him a DM a year later in 2014. Although Bieber didn’t end up answering her original message, the two went on to collaborate with a remix of Eilish’s “Bad Guy” that they released earlier this year, and even met up at Coachella.

Eilish isn’t the only Belieber in Hollywood, but given the fact that the height of her obsession occurred just a few years ago (when most Beliebers had grown up), it’s another sign of her age that makes fans feel old.