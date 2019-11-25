Billie Eilish did the same interview for a 3rd year in a row, and it really shows how she’s grown

- source
- John Shearer/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp
- Billie Eilish was interviewed by Vanity Fair in October for a “time capsule” video.
- She answered the same questions on the same date in 2017 and 2018. Last year and this year, she compared the videos to see how her life has changed.
- In 2017, for example, she said the biggest thing to happen in her career was being named Apple Music’s “Up Next” artist.
- By that time in 2018, she had performed on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and at a variety of music festivals.
- One year later, in 2019, Eilish is the artist with the best-selling album of the year and a No. 1 hit single.
- She also cited her performance as the season opener on “Saturday Night Live,” her sold-out world tour, and her variety of magazine covers as major accomplishments.
- “I am, for sure, a billion times more confident than both of those years. I feel like I’m the most confident I’ve ever been in my life,” she said.
- Watch the full video below.
