Billionaire fashion CEO Anders Holch Povlsen says 3 of his 4 children died in the Sri Lanka bombings

caption Anders Holch Povlsen. source Getty/Tariq Mikkel Khan

Three children of the billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen died in the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The attacks left at least 290 people dead and wounded about 500 others.

The billionaire fashion CEO, who is Denmark’s richest man, confirmed the news via a representative on Monday.

The billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen lost three of his four children in Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The fashion CEO and Denmark’s richest man confirmed to news outlets via a representative on Monday that they were killed in the bombings on churches and luxury hotels in the country that killed at least 290 people, including at least 35 foreign nationals, and wounded about 500 others.

“We have no further comment and we ask that the family’s privacy is respected at this time,” the representative told the UK’s Press Association news service.

Povlsen is the CEO of Bestseller, the fashion company that includes the brands Vero Moda and Jack & Jones. He’s also the majority stakeholder in the global online retailer Asos.

Representatives for Bestseller did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for more information.

On Monday, the Sri Lankan government said that the attacks were carried out by suicide bombers and that it was investigating a link to a local Islamist extremist group.